The Pittsburgh Penguins (15-8-5) square off against the Buffalo Sabres (10-15-4) in NHL action on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins rank seventh in the Eastern Conference with 35 points and the Sabres are 13th in the Eastern Conference with 24 points.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 5.5

Pittsburgh and Buffalo Stats

The Penguins score 3.0 goals per game (84 in 28 games), and the Sabres concede 3.4 (100 in 29).

On average, the Sabres put up 2.7 goals in a game (21st in NHL), and the Penguins give up 2.4 (third).

Pittsburgh is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +16 (+0.6 per game).

Buffalo's goal differential is -22 on the season (28th in the NHL).

The Sabres have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.3% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 12 power-play goals (successful on 15.2% of opportunities).

The Sabres have scored 14 power-play goals (on 19.2% of opportunities, 16th in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 5 (killing off 92.6% of penalties, first in league).

Buffalo Impact Players

Kyle Okposo drives the offense for Buffalo with 19 points (0.7 per game), with six goals and 13 assists in 29 games (playing 16:52 per game).

Tage Thompson has helped lead the attack for Buffalo this season with 10 goals and eight assists.

Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin is among the top offensive players on the team with 17 total points (five goals and 12 assists).

Dustin Tokarski has a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league). He has 391 saves (27.9 per game), and has conceded 42 goals (3.0 per game).

Craig Anderson has a .921 save percentage, making 175 saves (29.2 per game) and allowing 15 goals (2.5 per game).

Sabres Injuries: Alex Tuch: Out (Upper body), Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel is Pittsburgh's leading contributor with 27 points. He has 15 goals and 12 assists this season.

Evan Rodrigues has nine goals and 13 assists to total 22 points (0.8 per game).

Kris Letang has 18 total points for Pittsburgh, with one goal and 17 assists.

Tristan Jarry has conceded 43 goals (2.0 per game) and racked up 611 saves (27.8 per game) with a .934 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Pittsburgh also utilizes Casey DeSmith in goal. He has conceded 18 goals (3.0 per game) and recorded 172 saves (28.7 per game), with a .905 save percentage.

Penguins Injuries: Bryan Rust: Out (Lower Body), Jake Guentzel: Out (Upper-body), Brian Boyle: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Evgeni Malkin: Out (Knee)

