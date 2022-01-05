Jan 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save as defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 8-5. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Thursday includes a meeting in Buffalo, New York between the Buffalo Sabres (10-17-6) and San Jose Sharks (17-15-1) at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Sabres are 14th (with 26 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks are 11th (35 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. San Jose

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: KeyBank Center

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. San Jose

Buffalo and San Jose Stats

The Sabres are 27th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Sharks are 18th in goals allowed (3.1).

The Sharks are scoring 2.8 goals per game (19th in league), and the Sabres are conceding 3.5 (27th).

Buffalo is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -28 (-0.8 per game).

San Jose is -8 overall in terms of goals this season, 20th in the NHL.

The Sabres have scored 16 power-play goals (successful on 19.3% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.3% of penalties).

The Sabres have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.5% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 15 power-play goals (successful on 18.1% of opportunities).

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson is one of Buffalo's leading contributors (22 total points), having put up 12 goals and 10 assists.

Rasmus Dahlin has 21 points (0.6 per game), scoring six goals and adding 15 assists.

Kyle Okposo has scored seven goals and added 14 assists through 33 games for Buffalo.

Dustin Tokarski has allowed 3.0 goals per game this season and is recording 27.9 saves per matchup. His .903 save percentage ranks 34th in the league.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has recorded a .927 save percentage, allowing 18 goals (2.6 per game) with 229 saves (32.7 per game).

Sabres Injuries: Kyle Okposo: Out (COVID-19), Peyton Krebs: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Jacob Bryson: Out (COVID-19), Alex Tuch: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Casey Fitzgerald: Out (COVID-19), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Anders Bjork: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Colin Miller: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier's 13 goals and 21 assists in 29 games for San Jose add up to 34 total points on the season.

Logan Couture has racked up 29 points this season, with 12 goals and 17 assists.

Tomas Hertl has earned 16 goals on the season, adding nine assists.

James Reimer has given up 45 goals (2.3 per game) and collected 514 saves (25.7 per game) with a .919 save percentage (14th in the league).

Adin Hill has made 388 total saves (22.8 per game) with a .900 save percentage, allowing 43 goals (2.5 per game).

Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jake Middleton: Day To Day (Upper body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Health Protocols), Lane Pederson: Out (Health Protocols), Logan Couture: Day To Day (Health and Safety Protocols)

