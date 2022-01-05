How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Thursday includes a meeting in Buffalo, New York between the Buffalo Sabres (10-17-6) and San Jose Sharks (17-15-1) at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Sabres are 14th (with 26 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks are 11th (35 points) in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Buffalo vs. San Jose
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: KeyBank Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Buffalo vs. San Jose
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
-
-
-
Buffalo and San Jose Stats
- The Sabres are 27th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Sharks are 18th in goals allowed (3.1).
- The Sharks are scoring 2.8 goals per game (19th in league), and the Sabres are conceding 3.5 (27th).
- Buffalo is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -28 (-0.8 per game).
- San Jose is -8 overall in terms of goals this season, 20th in the NHL.
- The Sabres have scored 16 power-play goals (successful on 19.3% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.3% of penalties).
- The Sabres have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.5% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 15 power-play goals (successful on 18.1% of opportunities).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson is one of Buffalo's leading contributors (22 total points), having put up 12 goals and 10 assists.
- Rasmus Dahlin has 21 points (0.6 per game), scoring six goals and adding 15 assists.
- Kyle Okposo has scored seven goals and added 14 assists through 33 games for Buffalo.
- Dustin Tokarski has allowed 3.0 goals per game this season and is recording 27.9 saves per matchup. His .903 save percentage ranks 34th in the league.
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has recorded a .927 save percentage, allowing 18 goals (2.6 per game) with 229 saves (32.7 per game).
Sabres Injuries: Kyle Okposo: Out (COVID-19), Peyton Krebs: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Jacob Bryson: Out (COVID-19), Alex Tuch: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Casey Fitzgerald: Out (COVID-19), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Anders Bjork: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Colin Miller: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier's 13 goals and 21 assists in 29 games for San Jose add up to 34 total points on the season.
- Logan Couture has racked up 29 points this season, with 12 goals and 17 assists.
- Tomas Hertl has earned 16 goals on the season, adding nine assists.
- James Reimer has given up 45 goals (2.3 per game) and collected 514 saves (25.7 per game) with a .919 save percentage (14th in the league).
- Adin Hill has made 388 total saves (22.8 per game) with a .900 save percentage, allowing 43 goals (2.5 per game).
Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jake Middleton: Day To Day (Upper body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Health Protocols), Lane Pederson: Out (Health Protocols), Logan Couture: Day To Day (Health and Safety Protocols)
Regional restrictions apply.