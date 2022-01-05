Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save as defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 8-5. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    Jan 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save as defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 8-5. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    NHL play on Thursday includes a meeting in Buffalo, New York between the Buffalo Sabres (10-17-6) and San Jose Sharks (17-15-1) at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Sabres are 14th (with 26 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks are 11th (35 points) in the Western Conference.

    How to Watch Buffalo vs. San Jose

    Betting Information for Buffalo vs. San Jose

    Sabres vs Sharks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    -

    -

    -

    Buffalo and San Jose Stats

    • The Sabres are 27th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Sharks are 18th in goals allowed (3.1).
    • The Sharks are scoring 2.8 goals per game (19th in league), and the Sabres are conceding 3.5 (27th).
    • Buffalo is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -28 (-0.8 per game).
    • San Jose is -8 overall in terms of goals this season, 20th in the NHL.
    • The Sabres have scored 16 power-play goals (successful on 19.3% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.3% of penalties).
    • The Sabres have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.5% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 15 power-play goals (successful on 18.1% of opportunities).

    Buffalo Impact Players

    • Tage Thompson is one of Buffalo's leading contributors (22 total points), having put up 12 goals and 10 assists.
    • Rasmus Dahlin has 21 points (0.6 per game), scoring six goals and adding 15 assists.
    • Kyle Okposo has scored seven goals and added 14 assists through 33 games for Buffalo.
    • Dustin Tokarski has allowed 3.0 goals per game this season and is recording 27.9 saves per matchup. His .903 save percentage ranks 34th in the league.
    • Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has recorded a .927 save percentage, allowing 18 goals (2.6 per game) with 229 saves (32.7 per game).

    Sabres Injuries: Kyle Okposo: Out (COVID-19), Peyton Krebs: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Jacob Bryson: Out (COVID-19), Alex Tuch: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Casey Fitzgerald: Out (COVID-19), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Anders Bjork: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Colin Miller: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

    San Jose Impact Players

    • Timo Meier's 13 goals and 21 assists in 29 games for San Jose add up to 34 total points on the season.
    • Logan Couture has racked up 29 points this season, with 12 goals and 17 assists.
    • Tomas Hertl has earned 16 goals on the season, adding nine assists.
    • James Reimer has given up 45 goals (2.3 per game) and collected 514 saves (25.7 per game) with a .919 save percentage (14th in the league).
    • Adin Hill has made 388 total saves (22.8 per game) with a .900 save percentage, allowing 43 goals (2.5 per game).

    Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jake Middleton: Day To Day (Upper body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Health Protocols), Lane Pederson: Out (Health Protocols), Logan Couture: Day To Day (Health and Safety Protocols)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    San Jose Sharks at Buffalo Sabres

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) has the ball knocked loose by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    28 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) congratulates teammate Trail Blazers' guard Anfernee Simons (1) after scoring 43 points in Portland;s 136-131 win over Atlanta Hawks at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    28 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    29 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Justin Robinson (34) tumbles over Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    30 minutes ago
    Jan 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) drives to the basket between Indiana Pacers forward Justin Holiday (8) and forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyrell Terry (1) shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    32 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) dunks the ball over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Jordan Poole (3) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    33 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    34 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    35 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy