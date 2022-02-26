How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Friday's NHL play will see the St. Louis Blues (30-14-6) take the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (16-28-8), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center. The Blues are second in the Western Conference (66 points), and the Sabres are 15th in the Eastern Conference (40 points).
How to Watch St. Louis vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Enterprise Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Blues
-1.5
6
St. Louis and Buffalo Stats
- The Blues are fourth in the league in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Sabres are 28th in goals conceded (3.6).
- The Sabres are 26th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Blues are sixth in goals conceded (2.7).
- St. Louis has a +41 goal differential on the season, fifth in the league.
- Buffalo has a -49 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.
- The Blues have scored 39 power-play goals (third in league in power-play percentage), and the Sabres have conceded 32 goals on power-plays (23rd in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Blues have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (fourth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 27 power-play goals (20th in power-play percentage).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson's 38 points are important for Buffalo. He has put up 20 goals and 18 assists in 48 games.
- Jeff Skinner has amassed 36 points this season, with 20 goals and 16 assists.
- Rasmus Dahlin has 33 points so far, including eight goals and 25 assists.
- Dustin Tokarski has a .902 save percentage (34th in the league), with 514 total saves, giving up 56 goals (3.4 goals against average).
Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)
St. Louis Impact Players
- One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Vladimir Tarasenko, who has scored 46 points in 45 games (19 goals and 27 assists).
- Jordan Kyrou is another of St. Louis' most productive contributors through 46 games, with 18 goals and 27 assists.
- Pavel Buchnevich has scored 18 goals and added 26 assists through 44 games for St. Louis.
- In 19 games, Ville Husso has conceded 36 goals (1.97 goals against average) and has recorded 525 saves.
Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
February
25
2022
Buffalo Sabres at St. Louis Blues
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)