Friday's NHL play will see the St. Louis Blues (30-14-6) take the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (16-28-8), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center. The Blues are second in the Western Conference (66 points), and the Sabres are 15th in the Eastern Conference (40 points).

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Enterprise Center

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Blues -1.5 6

St. Louis and Buffalo Stats

The Blues are fourth in the league in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Sabres are 28th in goals conceded (3.6).

The Sabres are 26th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Blues are sixth in goals conceded (2.7).

St. Louis has a +41 goal differential on the season, fifth in the league.

Buffalo has a -49 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.

The Blues have scored 39 power-play goals (third in league in power-play percentage), and the Sabres have conceded 32 goals on power-plays (23rd in penalty-kill percentage).

The Blues have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (fourth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 27 power-play goals (20th in power-play percentage).

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson's 38 points are important for Buffalo. He has put up 20 goals and 18 assists in 48 games.

Jeff Skinner has amassed 36 points this season, with 20 goals and 16 assists.

Rasmus Dahlin has 33 points so far, including eight goals and 25 assists.

Dustin Tokarski has a .902 save percentage (34th in the league), with 514 total saves, giving up 56 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)

St. Louis Impact Players

One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Vladimir Tarasenko, who has scored 46 points in 45 games (19 goals and 27 assists).

Jordan Kyrou is another of St. Louis' most productive contributors through 46 games, with 18 goals and 27 assists.

Pavel Buchnevich has scored 18 goals and added 26 assists through 44 games for St. Louis.

In 19 games, Ville Husso has conceded 36 goals (1.97 goals against average) and has recorded 525 saves.

Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body)

