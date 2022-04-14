How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Thursday's NHL play will see the St. Louis Blues (43-20-10) hit the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (27-37-11), starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Blues sit in fourth place in the Western Conference with 96 points and the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference with 65 points.
How to Watch Buffalo vs. St. Louis
- Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: KeyBank Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Head-to-head results for St. Louis vs. Buffalo
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
2/25/2022
Blues
Sabres
5-3 STL
St. Louis and Buffalo Stats
- On average, the Blues put up 3.6 goals in a game (fifth in league), and the Sabres allow 3.5 (25th).
- On average, the Sabres post 2.7 goals in a game (25th in league), and the Blues concede 2.8 (10th).
- St. Louis is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +60 (+0.8 per game).
- Buffalo has a -58 goal differential on the season, 26th in the league.
- On the power play, the Blues have scored 55 goals (on 25.8% of opportunities, second in NHL), and short-handed the Sabres have conceded 46 (killing off 75.8% of penalties, 24th in league).
- The Blues have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (sixth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 42 power-play goals (17th in power-play percentage).
St. Louis Impact Players
Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)
Buffalo Impact Players
Sabres Injuries: Cody Eakin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
14
2022
St. Louis Blues at Buffalo Sabres
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)