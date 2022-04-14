Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 9, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) celebrates with center Jordan Kyrou (25) after scoring against the New York Islanders during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday's NHL play will see the St. Louis Blues (43-20-10) hit the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (27-37-11), starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Blues sit in fourth place in the Western Conference with 96 points and the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference with 65 points.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. St. Louis

Head-to-head results for St. Louis vs. Buffalo

2/25/2022

Blues

Sabres

5-3 STL

St. Louis and Buffalo Stats

  • On average, the Blues put up 3.6 goals in a game (fifth in league), and the Sabres allow 3.5 (25th).
  • On average, the Sabres post 2.7 goals in a game (25th in league), and the Blues concede 2.8 (10th).
  • St. Louis is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +60 (+0.8 per game).
  • Buffalo has a -58 goal differential on the season, 26th in the league.
  • On the power play, the Blues have scored 55 goals (on 25.8% of opportunities, second in NHL), and short-handed the Sabres have conceded 46 (killing off 75.8% of penalties, 24th in league).
  • The Blues have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (sixth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 42 power-play goals (17th in power-play percentage).

St. Louis Impact Players

Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)

Buffalo Impact Players

Sabres Injuries: Cody Eakin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

April
14
2022

St. Louis Blues at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
