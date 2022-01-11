Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Anton Blidh (81) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) fight to control the puck during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tuesday NHL slate features the Tampa Bay Lightning (23-9-5) visiting the Buffalo Sabres (10-18-6) at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Lightning rank second in the Eastern Conference with 51 points and the Sabres are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 26 points.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo

Lightning vs Sabres Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Lightning

-1.5

6

Tampa Bay and Buffalo Stats

  • The Lightning score 3.2 goals per game (11th in league), and the Sabres concede 3.5 (27th).
  • The Sabres put up 2.6 goals per game (89 in 34 games), and the Lightning concede 2.9 (106 in 37).
  • Tampa Bay is +14 overall in terms of goals this season, 13th in the NHL.
  • Buffalo is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -29.
  • The Lightning have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 19.0% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.8% of penalties).
  • The Lightning have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.6% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 19.8% of opportunities).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • One of Tampa Bay's top contributing offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has 41 points (16 goals, 25 assists) and plays an average of 18:25 per game.
  • Victor Hedman has seven goals and 29 assists to total 36 points (1.0 per game).
  • Alex Killorn has 31 total points for Tampa Bay, with 11 goals and 20 assists.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has given up 2.3 goals per game this season and is racking up 27.1 saves per matchup. His .923 save percentage is eighth-best in the league.
  • Brian Elliott has an .899 save percentage, and has allowed 20 goals (2.5 per game) while racking up 179 saves (22.4 per game).

Lightning Injuries: Gemel Smith: Out (Lower body), Ryan McDonagh: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson's 12 goals and 11 assists in 34 games for Buffalo add up to 23 total points on the season.
  • Rasmus Dahlin has amassed 22 points this season, with six goals and 16 assists.
  • Kyle Okposo has 21 points so far, including seven goals and 14 assists.
  • Dustin Tokarski has allowed 42 goals (3.0 per game) and compiled 391 saves (27.9 per game) with a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).
  • Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a .922 save percentage, making 247 saves (30.9 per game) and giving up 21 goals (2.6 per game).

Sabres Injuries: Kyle Okposo: Out (COVID-19), Peyton Krebs: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Tage Thompson: Out (Health Protocols), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Alex Tuch: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Casey Fitzgerald: Out (COVID-19), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

