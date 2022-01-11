Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tuesday NHL slate features the Tampa Bay Lightning (23-9-5) visiting the Buffalo Sabres (10-18-6) at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Lightning rank second in the Eastern Conference with 51 points and the Sabres are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 26 points.
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: KeyBank Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Lightning
-1.5
6
Tampa Bay and Buffalo Stats
- The Lightning score 3.2 goals per game (11th in league), and the Sabres concede 3.5 (27th).
- The Sabres put up 2.6 goals per game (89 in 34 games), and the Lightning concede 2.9 (106 in 37).
- Tampa Bay is +14 overall in terms of goals this season, 13th in the NHL.
- Buffalo is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -29.
- The Lightning have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 19.0% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.8% of penalties).
- The Lightning have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.6% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 19.8% of opportunities).
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- One of Tampa Bay's top contributing offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has 41 points (16 goals, 25 assists) and plays an average of 18:25 per game.
- Victor Hedman has seven goals and 29 assists to total 36 points (1.0 per game).
- Alex Killorn has 31 total points for Tampa Bay, with 11 goals and 20 assists.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has given up 2.3 goals per game this season and is racking up 27.1 saves per matchup. His .923 save percentage is eighth-best in the league.
- Brian Elliott has an .899 save percentage, and has allowed 20 goals (2.5 per game) while racking up 179 saves (22.4 per game).
Lightning Injuries: Gemel Smith: Out (Lower body), Ryan McDonagh: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson's 12 goals and 11 assists in 34 games for Buffalo add up to 23 total points on the season.
- Rasmus Dahlin has amassed 22 points this season, with six goals and 16 assists.
- Kyle Okposo has 21 points so far, including seven goals and 14 assists.
- Dustin Tokarski has allowed 42 goals (3.0 per game) and compiled 391 saves (27.9 per game) with a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a .922 save percentage, making 247 saves (30.9 per game) and giving up 21 goals (2.6 per game).
Sabres Injuries: Kyle Okposo: Out (COVID-19), Peyton Krebs: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Tage Thompson: Out (Health Protocols), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Alex Tuch: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Casey Fitzgerald: Out (COVID-19), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body)
