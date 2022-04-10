How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's NHL slate will see the Tampa Bay Lightning (43-20-8) take on the Buffalo Sabres (26-36-11), starting at 5:00 PM ET at Amalie Arena. The Lightning are sixth in the Eastern Conference (94 points), and the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference (63 points).
How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Moneyline
|Total
Lightning
-392
6.5
Tampa Bay and Buffalo Stats
- The Lightning put up 3.3 goals per game (232 in 71 games), and the Sabres concede 3.5 (256 in 73).
- The Sabres are 25th in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Lightning are 10th on defense (2.8 against).
- Tampa Bay is seventh in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +33.
- Buffalo is 26th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -56.
- On the power play, the Lightning have scored 48 goals (on 21.6% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Sabres have conceded 46 (killing off 74.9% of penalties, 28th in league).
- The Lightning have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (ninth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 40 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson's 32 goals and 26 assists in 69 games for Buffalo add up to 58 total points on the season.
- Jeff Skinner is a key piece of the offense for Buffalo with 54 total points this season. He has scored 30 goals and added 24 assists in 71 games.
- Rasmus Dahlin has 44 points so far, including nine goals and 35 assists.
- Craig Anderson has a .901 save percentage (40th in the league), with 732 total saves, allowing 80 goals (3.1 goals against average).
Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- Steven Stamkos is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors (79 total points), having put up 32 goals and 47 assists.
- Victor Hedman has 68 points (1.0 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 49 assists.
- Brayden Point's season total of 54 points has come from 27 goals and 27 assists.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 138 goals (2.4 goals against average) and racked up 1523 saves with a .917 save percentage (11th in the league).
Lightning Injuries: Ryan McDonagh: Out (Upper-body)
How To Watch
