How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 5, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) looks for a rebound as Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) clears the puck during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday's NHL slate will see the Tampa Bay Lightning (43-20-8) take on the Buffalo Sabres (26-36-11), starting at 5:00 PM ET at Amalie Arena. The Lightning are sixth in the Eastern Conference (94 points), and the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference (63 points).

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo

Tampa Bay and Buffalo Stats

  • The Lightning put up 3.3 goals per game (232 in 71 games), and the Sabres concede 3.5 (256 in 73).
  • The Sabres are 25th in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Lightning are 10th on defense (2.8 against).
  • Tampa Bay is seventh in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +33.
  • Buffalo is 26th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -56.
  • On the power play, the Lightning have scored 48 goals (on 21.6% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Sabres have conceded 46 (killing off 74.9% of penalties, 28th in league).
  • The Lightning have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (ninth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 40 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson's 32 goals and 26 assists in 69 games for Buffalo add up to 58 total points on the season.
  • Jeff Skinner is a key piece of the offense for Buffalo with 54 total points this season. He has scored 30 goals and added 24 assists in 71 games.
  • Rasmus Dahlin has 44 points so far, including nine goals and 35 assists.
  • Craig Anderson has a .901 save percentage (40th in the league), with 732 total saves, allowing 80 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • Steven Stamkos is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors (79 total points), having put up 32 goals and 47 assists.
  • Victor Hedman has 68 points (1.0 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 49 assists.
  • Brayden Point's season total of 54 points has come from 27 goals and 27 assists.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 138 goals (2.4 goals against average) and racked up 1523 saves with a .917 save percentage (11th in the league).

Lightning Injuries: Ryan McDonagh: Out (Upper-body)

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Buffalo Sabres at Tampa Bay Lightning

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
