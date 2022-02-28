Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Wednesday features a meeting in Toronto, Ontario between the Toronto Maple Leafs (34-14-4) and Buffalo Sabres (16-30-8) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Maple Leafs are fifth and the Sabres 15th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Toronto vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Betting Information for Toronto vs. Buffalo
Toronto and Buffalo Stats
- The Maple Leafs score 3.6 goals per game (190 in 52 games), and the Sabres concede 3.6 (194 in 54).
- The Sabres are 26th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Maple Leafs are 14th in goals allowed (2.8).
- Toronto is sixth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +42.
- Buffalo has a -53 goal differential on the season, 28th in the league.
- The Sabres have conceded 34 power-play goals (24th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Maple Leafs have scored 42 power-play goals (first in power-play percentage).
- The Sabres have scored 28 power-play goals (20th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 22 while short-handed (fourth in penalty-kill percentage).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson's 22 goals and 18 assists in 50 games for Buffalo add up to 40 total points on the season.
- Jeff Skinner is a key piece of the offense for Buffalo with 37 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 17 assists in 52 games.
- Rasmus Dahlin has netted eight goals on the season, adding 26 assists.
- Dustin Tokarski has an .899 save percentage (42nd in the league), with 532 total saves, allowing 60 goals (3.4 goals against average).
Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Henri Jokiharju: Day To Day (Lower-body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)
Toronto Impact Players
- One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Auston Matthews, who has scored 68 points in 49 games (37 goals and 31 assists).
- Mitchell Marner has 21 goals and 33 assists to total 54 points (1.3 per game).
- John Tavares has scored 17 goals and added 31 assists through 51 games for Toronto.
- Jack Campbell has conceded 92 goals (2.6 goals against average) and recorded 1022 saves with a .917 save percentage (14th in the league).
Maple Leafs Injuries: Pierre Engvall: Day To Day (Illness), Jake Muzzin: Out (Upper body)
How To Watch
March
2
2022
Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs
