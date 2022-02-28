Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates with defenseman Justin Holl (3) after the game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Wednesday features a meeting in Toronto, Ontario between the Toronto Maple Leafs (34-14-4) and Buffalo Sabres (16-30-8) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Maple Leafs are fifth and the Sabres 15th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Toronto vs. Buffalo

Betting Information for Toronto vs. Buffalo

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

Toronto and Buffalo Stats

  • The Maple Leafs score 3.6 goals per game (190 in 52 games), and the Sabres concede 3.6 (194 in 54).
  • The Sabres are 26th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Maple Leafs are 14th in goals allowed (2.8).
  • Toronto is sixth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +42.
  • Buffalo has a -53 goal differential on the season, 28th in the league.
  • The Sabres have conceded 34 power-play goals (24th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Maple Leafs have scored 42 power-play goals (first in power-play percentage).
  • The Sabres have scored 28 power-play goals (20th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 22 while short-handed (fourth in penalty-kill percentage).

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson's 22 goals and 18 assists in 50 games for Buffalo add up to 40 total points on the season.
  • Jeff Skinner is a key piece of the offense for Buffalo with 37 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 17 assists in 52 games.
  • Rasmus Dahlin has netted eight goals on the season, adding 26 assists.
  • Dustin Tokarski has an .899 save percentage (42nd in the league), with 532 total saves, allowing 60 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Henri Jokiharju: Day To Day (Lower-body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)

Toronto Impact Players

  • One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Auston Matthews, who has scored 68 points in 49 games (37 goals and 31 assists).
  • Mitchell Marner has 21 goals and 33 assists to total 54 points (1.3 per game).
  • John Tavares has scored 17 goals and added 31 assists through 51 games for Toronto.
  • Jack Campbell has conceded 92 goals (2.6 goals against average) and recorded 1022 saves with a .917 save percentage (14th in the league).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Pierre Engvall: Day To Day (Illness), Jake Muzzin: Out (Upper body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

