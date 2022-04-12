How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates with the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) defends during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs (47-19-6) take the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (26-37-11) in NHL play on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs rank third in the Eastern Conference with 100 points and the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference with 63 points.

How to Watch Toronto vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toronto and Buffalo Stats

The Maple Leafs are scoring 3.8 goals per game (second in league), and the Sabres concede 3.5 (27th).

The Sabres are 25th in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Maple Leafs are 17th defensively (3.1 against).

Toronto is fifth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +55.

Buffalo has a -61 goal differential on the season, 26th in the NHL.

The Sabres have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.1% of penalties), and the Maple Leafs have scored 58 power-play goals (successful on 29.4% of opportunities).

The Sabres have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 20.3% of opportunities), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.5% of penalties).

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson has recorded 32 goals and 26 assists in 70 games for Buffalo, good for 58 points.

Jeff Skinner has racked up 54 points this season, with 30 goals and 24 assists.

Rasmus Dahlin has 44 points so far, including nine goals and 35 assists.

Craig Anderson has played 27 games this season, conceding 85 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 755 saves and an .899 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews has been a big player for Toronto this season, with 99 points in 67 games.

Mitchell Marner has 31 goals and 59 assists to total 90 points (1.4 per game).

John Tavares has scored 26 goals and added 43 assists through 71 games for Toronto.

Jack Campbell has conceded 113 goals (2.7 goals against average) and recorded 1169 saves with a .912 save percentage (18th in the league).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin)

Maple Leafs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/5/2022 Panthers L 7-6 Away +142 4/7/2022 Stars W 4-3 Away -157 4/9/2022 Canadiens W 3-2 Home -388 4/12/2022 Sabres - Home -452 4/14/2022 Capitals - Home - 4/16/2022 Senators - Away - 4/17/2022 Islanders - Home -

Sabres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/7/2022 Hurricanes L 5-3 Away +294 4/8/2022 Panthers L 4-3 Away +353 4/10/2022 Lightning L 5-0 Away +304 4/12/2022 Maple Leafs - Away +341 4/14/2022 Blues - Home - 4/16/2022 Flyers - Home - 4/17/2022 Flyers - Away -

Regional restrictions apply.