Buffalo Sabres vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau (13) controls the puck against Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks (30-26-7) host the Buffalo Sabres (21-33-8) as a part of Sunday's NHL action, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Rogers Arena. The Canucks sit in 10th place in the Western Conference with 67 points and the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference with 50 points.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. Buffalo

Betting Information for Vancouver vs. Buffalo

Canucks vs Sabres Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Canucks

-1.5

6

Vancouver and Buffalo Stats

  • On average, the Canucks put up 2.8 goals in a game (20th in NHL), and the Sabres give up 3.5 (26th).
  • The Sabres are 25th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Canucks are 14th on defense (2.9 against).
  • Vancouver is 17th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -2.
  • Buffalo's goal differential is -55 on the season (27th in the NHL).
  • The Sabres have conceded 38 power-play goals (21st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Canucks have scored 42 power-play goals (13th in power-play percentage).
  • The Canucks have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 71.0% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 32 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities).

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson's 25 goals and 20 assists in 58 games for Buffalo add up to 45 total points on the season.
  • Jeff Skinner has helped lead the attack for Buffalo this season with 23 goals and 18 assists.
  • Rasmus Dahlin has posted eight goals on the season, adding 29 assists.
  • Dustin Tokarski has played 21 games this season, conceding 61 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 585 saves and a .906 save percentage (30th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Casey Fitzgerald: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

Vancouver Impact Players

  • J.T. Miller is one of Vancouver's top contributors (73 total points), having amassed 24 goals and 49 assists.
  • Quinn Hughes is another of Vancouver's offensive options, contributing 50 points (five goals, 45 assists) to the team.
  • Elias Pettersson has 43 total points for Vancouver, with 18 goals and 25 assists.
  • Thatcher Demko has conceded 131 goals (2.7 goals against average) and racked up 1434 saves with a .916 save percentage (14th in the league).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Buffalo Sabres at Vancouver Canucks

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
