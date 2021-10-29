How to Watch Sabres vs. Ducks

Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The surprising Sabres head to Anaheim looking for their fifth win of the year when they take on the Ducks.
    The Sabres were one of the worst teams in the NHL last year and showed no signs of being much better this year. Apparently, the hockey world looked at the wrong signs because the Sabres have started the year looking strong. 

    How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Anaheim Ducks Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Live stream the Buffalo Sabres at Anaheim Ducks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Buffalo heads to Anaheim 4-1-1 on the year and is fresh off a 5-1 blowout of the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Lightning. 

    The start has been a huge shock but one the Sabres hope they can continue, as they head out on a four-match West Coast road trip. Their first stop is Anaheim where they take on a Ducks team that has lost four straight.

    The Ducks started the season 2-1 but have given up 19 goals in their last four matches, dropping all of them. Even though they have struggled defensively, they have still only lost three of those matches by a single goal.

    Anaheim has shown it can score goals, it just needs to tighten up the defensive side of the ice.

    The Sabres will look to capitalize on the Ducks' weakness and pick up their fifth win of the year Thursday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    Buffalo Sabres at Anaheim Ducks

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
