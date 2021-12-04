How to Watch Sabres at Hurricanes

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Saturday night, the Sabres and Hurricanes will face off in an intriguing NHL matchup.
    Author:

    Tonight, there will be plenty of entertaining games for NHL fans to watch. Whether it's your favorite team playing or simply a good hockey game, there a few different options. One of those games will feature the Sabres traveling to Carolina to take on the Hurricanes.

    How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Live stream the Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of this game, the Sabres have compiled an 8-12-3 record. They have not been bad, but they need to figure out how to put a few wins together and stay consistent. Buffalo has lost seven out of its last eight games and really needs to turn things around immediately.

    On the other side, the Hurricanes hold a 15-6-1 record. Carolina has looked the part of a legitimate contender thus far this season. The Hurricanes are on a three-game losing streak themselves and need to put an end to that as soon as possible.

    This should be an entertaining game between two struggling teams that need a win. Carolina will be favored to win this one, but the Sabres should not be taken lightly. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

