How to Watch Sabres vs. Blue Jackets

The Buffalo Sabres are coming off no rest traveling to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

The Buffalo Sabres have no time to dwell on their tough loss on Saturday as now they have a quick flight to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets. There was some bright spots that Buffalo can build off in that game though. The Sabres played the best team in the league close. After two periods, the Sabres were knotted at three goals apiece, but Colorado scored a goal halfway through the third that proved to be the decisive goal in a 5-3 victory.

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

There are no moral victories in hockey, but if they can play that well against the Avalanche, they can steal one on the road against the Blue Jackets. Tage Thompson scored a hat trick, shouldering the load of the Buffalo offense. It will need to get production outside of Thompson to win this game.

That's because the Blue Jackets are playing some of their best hockey right now. They've won four of their last five games, including a barrage of goals against Chicago in a 7-4 win against Colombus. This game also featured a hat trick, but it was on the winning side, as Patrik Lane scored three to fuel the Jackets. Expect this game to be very high scoring.

Regional restrictions may apply.