How to Watch Sabres at Red Wings

On Saturday night in NHL action, the Sabres will travel to Detroit for an intriguing matchup against the Red Wings.

The 2021-22 NHL season will continue forward on Saturday with quite a few good games for the fans to watch. Even if the game isn't between two elite contenders, the matchups are good across the board. One game that could be very entertaining to watch will feature the Sabres travelling to Detroit to take on the Red Wings.

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings Today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

Coming into this matchup, the Sabres have gone just 8-10-2 on the year. Buffalo needs to string some wins together to get back to being a playoff contender. Starting with a win over the Red Wings would be a nice step for the Sabres.

On the other side of the ice, the Red Wings have not had the best start to the season either. They come into this game with a 9-9-3 record and are in need of some wins as well. Detroit is in a very similar position to the Sabres and this game is a big one for both squads.

Make sure to tune in to this matchup. Neither of these teams have looked like Stanley Cup this season, but they are evenly matched.

If you like watching competitive hockey games, this would be one for you.

