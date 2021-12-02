How to Watch Sabres vs. Panthers

Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Sabres looks to snap their two-game losing streak when they travel to Florida to face the Panthers.
    The Sabres are looking to get back to where they were to start the year when they travel to Florida on Thursday night. Buffalo went 5-1-1 to start the season but since then has only won three games over its last 15.

    How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Florida Panthers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Live stream the Buffalo Sabres at Florida Panthers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Thursday the Sabres look to snap a two-game losing streak and hopefully start a turnaround with a win against a very good Panthers team.

    The Panthers will look to continue the Sabres' losing streak and, in turn, win their second game in a row after they came back from a 4-1 third period deficit to beat the Capitals on Tuesday night.

    The win against Washington snapped a two-game losing streak and improved their record to 15-4-3, moving them into first place in the Atlantic Division.

    The Panthers have struggled a bit lately, but their comeback win on Tuesday may have provided a spark. Yet, they must take care of a struggling Sabres team on Thursday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

