How to Watch Sabres vs. Panthers

The Sabres looks to snap their two-game losing streak when they travel to Florida to face the Panthers.

The Sabres are looking to get back to where they were to start the year when they travel to Florida on Thursday night. Buffalo went 5-1-1 to start the season but since then has only won three games over its last 15.

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Florida Panthers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Thursday the Sabres look to snap a two-game losing streak and hopefully start a turnaround with a win against a very good Panthers team.

The Panthers will look to continue the Sabres' losing streak and, in turn, win their second game in a row after they came back from a 4-1 third period deficit to beat the Capitals on Tuesday night.

The win against Washington snapped a two-game losing streak and improved their record to 15-4-3, moving them into first place in the Atlantic Division.

The Panthers have struggled a bit lately, but their comeback win on Tuesday may have provided a spark. Yet, they must take care of a struggling Sabres team on Thursday.

