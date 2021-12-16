How to Watch Sabres at Wild

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Craig Anderson and the Sabres travel to Minnesota to take on Cam Talbot and the Western Conference-leading Wild on Thursday night.
    Author:

    The Wild are tied for the most points in the Western Conference and tied for the fifth-most points in the NHL. They have a 19-8-1 record this season.

    How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Minnesota Wild Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Live stream the Buffalo Sabres at Minnesota Wild game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Minnesota is led by Ryan Hartman, who has 13 goals on 96 shots on goal. Goalie Cam Talbot has 15 wins and a .917 save percentage.

    The Sabres are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference with 22 points. They are 9-15-4 through 28 games with a minus-22 point differential. They are two points ahead of the Islanders and three points behind the Devils.

    Buffalo is led by Tage Thompson, who has 10 goals in 86 shots on goal. Goalie Craig Anderson has only four wins but a .921 save percentage.

    Minnesota opened up as a favorite to take this home win with a -315 money line. Buffalo's opening money line is +245.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

