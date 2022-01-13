The Predators go for their sixth straight win Thursday night when they host the Sabres.

The Predators stayed hot Tuesday night when they beat the Avalanche 5-4 in overtime. The win was the fifth in a row for Nashville, as the team is now 24-11-2 and in first place in the Central Division.

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Nashville Predators Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

It has been a great run for the Predators, as they have won 12 of their last 14 and have gone from just 12-10-1 to one of the best records in the NHL.

Thursday they will look to continue their run against a Sabres team that has lost six in a row.

The Sabres won two straight in the middle of December and started to look like they might turn the corner but have struggled since.

It has been another long losing streak for the Sabres and one that reached six straight losses on Tuesday night when they fell to the Lightning, 6-1.

The Sabres have shown signs of getting better, but it has still been a tough year for them.

Thursday night it doesn't get any easier, but they will look to upset the Predators and pick up a big road win.

