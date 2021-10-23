How to Watch Sabres at Devils

    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Sabres have defied expectations to start the season 3-1-0. Can they keep up their hot start against the Devils?
    The Sabres and the Devils are both coming off their first losses of the season as they face off Saturday in New Jersey.

    Buffalo (3-1-0) will be looking to rebound from a 4–1 loss to the Bruins, while New Jersey (2-1-0) will look to do the same after a 4–1 loss to the Capitals.

    How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils:

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Watch Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Prior to their first loss of the season, the Sabres had won their first three games and had a 13–4 goal advantage over their opponents.

    They started their season with four straight home games and showed their comfort on their home ice before dropping the last game of the homestand against Boston.

    The Devils had a similar start to the season. They rolled off two straight wins at home before Thursday's loss against Washington.

    Last season, the Sabres and Devils split eight head-to-head games, going 4–4 with a Sabres win in a shootout and the Devils winning one in overtime. They tied each other with 27 goals apiece in those contests.

    Which team is going to get the rebound win Saturday?

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    NHL

