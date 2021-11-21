How to Watch Sabres at Rangers

On Sunday in NHL action, the Sabres are set to hit the road to take on the Rangers in New York.

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

So far this season, the Sabres have gone 7-7-2 and need to figure things out all the way. They have gone 2-2 in their last four games and need to figure out a way to fire off some wins. A win over the Rangers would be a nice step in the right direction.

On the other side of the rink, the Rangers have gone 10-4-3 to begin the season. They are looking like a legitimate contender at this point in the year. New York has won four out of its last five games and another win would get its momentum back after a tough loss.

This should be an interesting game between two hungry squads. The Rangers may be favored to win this game, but the Sabres won't go down without a fight.

