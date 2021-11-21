How to Watch Sabres at Rangers

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Sunday in NHL action, the Sabres are set to hit the road to take on the Rangers in New York.
    Author:

    On Sunday, fans will have a chance to watch quite a few good NHL games. One of those interesting matchups will come between the Sabres and Rangers in New York.

    How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: MSG

    You can live stream the Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Sabres have gone 7-7-2 and need to figure things out all the way. They have gone 2-2 in their last four games and need to figure out a way to fire off some wins. A win over the Rangers would be a nice step in the right direction.

    On the other side of the rink, the Rangers have gone 10-4-3 to begin the season. They are looking like a legitimate contender at this point in the year. New York has won four out of its last five games and another win would get its momentum back after a tough loss.

    This should be an interesting game between two hungry squads. The Rangers may be favored to win this game, but the Sabres won't go down without a fight. 

    Make sure to tune in to watch this game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

