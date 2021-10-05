How to Watch Sabres at Penguins

October 5, 2021
How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Penguins look for their second win against the Sabres in the NHL preseason.
The NHL regular season starts in one week. The Penguins and Sabres will continue to get ready for the new season Tuesday as they meet for another preseason battle.

The Penguins beat the Sabres 2–1 earlier in the preseason and will host Buffalo in Pittsburgh tonight.

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins:

Game Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

You can live stream the Sabres at Penguins game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pittsburgh won the East Division last season but fell to the Islanders in the first round of the playoffs. Buffalo finished at the bottom of the East Division and the league as a whole with a 15-34-7 record, 40 points behind Pittsburgh in the standings.

The Sabres will look to improve their standing this season behind their young talent, including Dylan Cozens, Rasmus Dahlin and Jack Quinn.

So far in the preseason, the Sabres have gone 1–3. They have lost their last three games after opening the preseason with a 5–4 shootout win against the Blue Jackets.

The Penguins have a 2–1 record so far in preseason play, with wins against the Sabres and Red Wings and a loss to the Blue Jackets.

Regional restrictions may apply.

