How to Watch Sabres at Penguins

Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Sabres travel to Pittsburgh to face a Penguins team that is still trying to get back to full strength.
    Author:

    Sidney Crosby's return to the ice was anticlimactic for the Penguins in their most recent game against their rivals, the Capitals.

    Crosby came back from COVID-19 protocols for the first time since Nov. 3. He and eight other teammates as well as the head coach all missed time after a breakout on the team. Crosby also missed time at the beginning of the year after undergoing offseason surgery.

    How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Live stream Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Even though the Penguins were back closer to full strength, Washington routed Pittsburgh 6–1. The Penguins' game Tuesday against Buffalo could help them get back on track, but the Sabres have the same amount of points (14) as the Penguins. However, Buffalo has lost six of its last seven.

    The Sabres have an even goal differential compared to the Penguins' minus-7. They are led by forward Rasmus Asplund with 10 points and the Penguins will have to look out for the red-hot Jeff Skinner, who scored two goals in the Sabres' 5–4 loss against Toronto in their most recent game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Conmebol
    CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

    How to Watch Chile vs. Ecuador

    9 minutes ago
    Calgary Flames
    NHL

    How to Watch Flames at Flyers

    14 minutes ago
    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Canadiens at Rangers

    14 minutes ago
    Pittsburgh Penguins
    NHL

    How to Watch Sabres at Penguins

    14 minutes ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Central Arkansas at Oklahoma

    14 minutes ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Marcus Zegarowski (11) dribbles the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs (1) as Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (32) and forward Damien Jefferson (23) move around the top of the key in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Doug McSchooler-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Creighton at Nebraska

    14 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia State at Richmond

    14 minutes ago
    Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) drives against Bellarmine forward Ethan Claycomb (0) during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Bkc Purdue Vs Bellarmine
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wright State at Purdue

    14 minutes ago
    Boston University
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Boston University at Northeastern

    14 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy