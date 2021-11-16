How to Watch Sabres at Penguins

The Sabres travel to Pittsburgh to face a Penguins team that is still trying to get back to full strength.

Sidney Crosby's return to the ice was anticlimactic for the Penguins in their most recent game against their rivals, the Capitals.

Crosby came back from COVID-19 protocols for the first time since Nov. 3. He and eight other teammates as well as the head coach all missed time after a breakout on the team. Crosby also missed time at the beginning of the year after undergoing offseason surgery.

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Even though the Penguins were back closer to full strength, Washington routed Pittsburgh 6–1. The Penguins' game Tuesday against Buffalo could help them get back on track, but the Sabres have the same amount of points (14) as the Penguins. However, Buffalo has lost six of its last seven.

The Sabres have an even goal differential compared to the Penguins' minus-7. They are led by forward Rasmus Asplund with 10 points and the Penguins will have to look out for the red-hot Jeff Skinner, who scored two goals in the Sabres' 5–4 loss against Toronto in their most recent game.

