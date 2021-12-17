How to Watch Sabres at Penguins

In Friday night NHL action, the Sabres hit the road to take on the Penguins.

The NHL season continues Friday with quite a few good matchups. Among those matchups, the Sabres will hit the road for a game against the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

The Sabres have started the season with a 10-15-4 record. Buffalo will need to figure out a way to win a few games in a row to get itself back into contention. If the Sabres can't do that soon, their postseason hopes could fade away quickly.

On the other side of the rink, the Penguins have opened up the year with a 15-8-5 record. They have shown flashes of being talented enough to compete for a spot in the postseason. However, Pittsburgh will need to find consistency.

Expect to see these two teams put up a very good battle. Both need a win, although for different reasons. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

