How to Watch Sabres at Kraken

The Sabres and Kraken both look to snap two-game losing streaks when they meet on Thursday.

The jury is still out on if the Sabres are any good, but they still have to be happy with where they are at in this young season.

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Seattle Kraken Today:

Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Buffalo, who won only 15 games all of last year, already has five wins this year and is playing impressive hockey. They have stumbled in their last two games, both losses, but are 5-3-1 on the year and are thinking big.

The Sabres have been balanced this year with seven guys scoring at least two goals, led by Victor Olofsson with five.

The Kraken have lost their last two games to the Rangers and Oilers to drop their overall record to 3-6-1. The losses snapped a two-game winning streak in which they won their first-ever home game against the Canadiens 5-1.

It has been a slow start for the franchise, but the Kraken have been competitive. They just hope that can translate to wins starting with the Sabres on Thursday night.

