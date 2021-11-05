How to Watch Sabres at Kraken

Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Sabres and Kraken both look to snap two-game losing streaks when they meet on Thursday.
    Author:

    The jury is still out on if the Sabres are any good, but they still have to be happy with where they are at in this young season.

    How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Seattle Kraken Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

    Live stream Buffalo Sabres at Seattle Kraken on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Buffalo, who won only 15 games all of last year, already has five wins this year and is playing impressive hockey. They have stumbled in their last two games, both losses, but are 5-3-1 on the year and are thinking big.

    The Sabres have been balanced this year with seven guys scoring at least two goals, led by Victor Olofsson with five. 

    The Kraken have lost their last two games to the Rangers and Oilers to drop their overall record to 3-6-1. The losses snapped a two-game winning streak in which they won their first-ever home game against the Canadiens 5-1.

    It has been a slow start for the franchise, but the Kraken have been competitive. They just hope that can translate to wins starting with the Sabres on Thursday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2021

    Buffalo Sabres at Seattle Kraken

    TV CHANNEL: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15845083
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Chico State at UCLA

    46 seconds ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Kent Bazemore (9) during the first quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Suns

    46 seconds ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Oregon at Stanford

    46 seconds ago
    USATSI_17082915
    NHL

    How to Watch Sabres at Kraken

    46 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Washington at UCLA

    46 seconds ago
    Tennessee Titans linebacker Monty Rice (56) stops Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during overtime at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Ind. Titans Colts 154
    NFL

    New York Jets vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

    40 minutes ago
    New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) celebrates the victory with New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) at the conclusion of a Week 8 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Cincinnati Bengals At New York Jets Oct 31
    NFL

    Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

    40 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Nebraska at Illinois

    1 hour ago
    Tennessee Titans linebacker Monty Rice (56) stops Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during overtime at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Ind. Titans Colts 154
    NFL

    How to Watch Jets at Colts

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy