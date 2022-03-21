How to Watch Sabres vs. Canucks

If the season ended today, both the Sabres (21-33-8) and Canucks (30-26-7) would not make the playoffs. The Sabres are effectively eliminated, while the Canucks have the opportunity to make a push only five total points behind the No. 8 seed entering the game.

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Vancouver Canucks Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The Sabres took care of business in the last game between these two teams, winning 5-2 in a one sided game.

This season the Sabres have a -54 goal differential with only 164 goals scored and allowing 218 total goals to their opponents. Their offense has been in the bottom five in the Eastern Conference all season, with their defense not picking up the slack. It's also in the bottom five.

It will take them winning out the rest of the regular season for the Sabres to have a chance to make up the current -30 point gap they have in the standings.

On the other side for the Canucks, they still have a fighting chance to make the playoffs. Right now they are just two points behind the Stars for No. 9 and five points behind the Knights for the No. 8 seed.

They have played a very even season with a -2 overall goal differential, 181 goals scored to 183 goals allowed. It will take significantly better play down the stretch to expect to catch either Dallas or Vegas, with that journey starting today.

