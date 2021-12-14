How to Watch Sabres vs. Jets

Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Sabres, trying to snap a seven-game losing streak, travel up to Winnipeg to play Kyle Connor and the Jets.
    The Sabres have been flying down the rankings lately. They are on a seven-game losing streak that dates all the way back to Nov. 26 when they beat Montreal. Outside of that lone win, they are 1-11 in their last 12 matches.

    They currently have 20 points on an 8-15-4 record with a goal differential of -24. They are four points behind Philadelphia and one point in front of the Islanders.

    How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Winnipeg Jets Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Live stream the Buffalo Sabres at Winnipeg Jets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Jets haven't had a great season either, but they have started to turn it around. They are 13-9-5 with 31 points on the year and a goal differential of +6. They are currently two places out of playoffs in the Western Conference. 

    Winnipeg is led by Kyle Connor who has 18 goals and 14 assists on 118 shots on goal. The team is also led by Connor Hellebuyck in goal, who has 10 wins with a .917 save percentage and is only averaging 2.64 goals against him this season.

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    Buffalo Sabres at Winnipeg Jets

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
