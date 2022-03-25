The Washington Capitals (35-20-10) and the Buffalo Sabres (23-33-8) take the ice in Buffalo, New York on March 25, 2022 at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 80 points and the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference with 54 points.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Washington

Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022

Friday, March 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: KeyBank Center

KeyBank Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Washington vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 6

Washington and Buffalo Stats

The Capitals are ninth in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Sabres are 26th on defense (3.5 against).

The Sabres are 25th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Capitals are 11th defensively (2.8 against).

Washington is +29 overall in terms of goals this season, 10th in the league.

Buffalo's goal differential is -54 on the season (26th in the NHL).

The Sabres have conceded 41 power-play goals (25th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 38 power-play goals (22nd in power-play percentage).

The Capitals have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.0% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 32 power-play goals (successful on 18.4% of opportunities).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin is one of Washington's leading contributors (77 total points), having put up 40 goals and 37 assists.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 63 points (22 goals, 41 assists) to the team.

John Carlson has 53 total points for Washington, with 11 goals and 42 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has a 3.0 goals against average, and 811 saves. His .900 save percentage ranks 44th in the league.

Capitals Injuries: Nic Dowd: Day To Day (Upper-body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), T.J. Oshie: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson has scored 27 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 21 assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Buffalo offense with 48 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 3.4 shots per game, shooting 13.2%.

Jeff Skinner has racked up 43 points this season, with 24 goals and 19 assists.

Rasmus Dahlin is a crucial player on offense for Buffalo with nine goals and 30 assists.

Craig Anderson has 600 saves while allowing 64 goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .904 save percentage (36th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

Regional restrictions apply.