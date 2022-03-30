How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Winnipeg Jets (32-25-10) take the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (24-33-10) during Wednesday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Jets are 10th in the Western Conference (74 points), and the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference (58 points).
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Winnipeg
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: KeyBank Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Moneyline
|Total
Jets
-151
6
Winnipeg and Buffalo Stats
- The Jets score 3.1 goals per game (15th in league), and the Sabres are conceding 3.5 (26th).
- On average, the Sabres score 2.7 goals in a game (25th in NHL), and the Jets give up 3.0 (17th).
- In terms of goal differential, Winnipeg is +5 on the season (15th in league).
- Buffalo is 26th in the NHL in goal differential, at -54 (-0.8 per game).
- The Sabres have conceded 43 power-play goals (27th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Jets have scored 44 power-play goals (16th in power-play percentage).
- The Jets have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.3% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 35 power-play goals (successful on 19.6% of opportunities).
Winnipeg Impact Players
- Kyle Connor has been a major player for Winnipeg this season, with 82 points in 67 games.
- Mark Scheifele has 62 points (1.0 per game), scoring 26 goals and adding 36 assists.
- Blake Wheeler has scored 10 goals and added 42 assists through 53 games for Winnipeg.
- Connor Hellebuyck has conceded 163 goals (2.9 goals against average) and recorded 1665 saves with a .911 save percentage (21st in the league).
Jets Injuries: Kyle Connor: Out (COVID-19), Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Nate Schmidt: Out (COVID-19)
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson's 51 points are important for Buffalo. He has put up 28 goals and 23 assists in 63 games.
- Jeff Skinner has helped lead the offense for Buffalo this season with 27 goals and 20 assists.
- Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin is among the leaders on the team with 43 total points (nine goals and 34 assists).
- Craig Anderson has 626 saves while giving up 69 goals (3.1 goals against average) with a .901 save percentage (37th in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
30
2022
Winnipeg Jets at Buffalo Sabres
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)