How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 25, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) looks for the puck during the second period against the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Winnipeg Jets (32-25-10) take the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (24-33-10) during Wednesday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Jets are 10th in the Western Conference (74 points), and the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference (58 points).

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Winnipeg

Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. Buffalo

Jets vs Sabres Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Jets

-151

6

Winnipeg and Buffalo Stats

  • The Jets score 3.1 goals per game (15th in league), and the Sabres are conceding 3.5 (26th).
  • On average, the Sabres score 2.7 goals in a game (25th in NHL), and the Jets give up 3.0 (17th).
  • In terms of goal differential, Winnipeg is +5 on the season (15th in league).
  • Buffalo is 26th in the NHL in goal differential, at -54 (-0.8 per game).
  • The Sabres have conceded 43 power-play goals (27th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Jets have scored 44 power-play goals (16th in power-play percentage).
  • The Jets have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.3% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 35 power-play goals (successful on 19.6% of opportunities).

Winnipeg Impact Players

  • Kyle Connor has been a major player for Winnipeg this season, with 82 points in 67 games.
  • Mark Scheifele has 62 points (1.0 per game), scoring 26 goals and adding 36 assists.
  • Blake Wheeler has scored 10 goals and added 42 assists through 53 games for Winnipeg.
  • Connor Hellebuyck has conceded 163 goals (2.9 goals against average) and recorded 1665 saves with a .911 save percentage (21st in the league).

Jets Injuries: Kyle Connor: Out (COVID-19), Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Nate Schmidt: Out (COVID-19)

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson's 51 points are important for Buffalo. He has put up 28 goals and 23 assists in 63 games.
  • Jeff Skinner has helped lead the offense for Buffalo this season with 27 goals and 20 assists.
  • Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin is among the leaders on the team with 43 total points (nine goals and 34 assists).
  • Craig Anderson has 626 saves while giving up 69 goals (3.1 goals against average) with a .901 save percentage (37th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Winnipeg Jets at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
