How to Watch Flames at Avalanche in Canada

How to Watch Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The two best teams in the Western Conference clash in Denver tonight as the Flames take on the Avalanche.

The Avalanche and Flames have firmly established themselves as the best teams in the Central and Pacific divisions. This wasn't always the case all season but as the calendar has turned into the new year, they've both been playing like a runaway train. 

How to Watch Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche in Canada Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Live stream Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche in Canada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While they are undoubtedly the best in the West, they both had inexplicable losses in their last games. The Avalanche had won four in a row before they traveled to Arizona and lost to the Coyotes 2-1. Arizona has 50 fewer points than Colorado and has a negative-72 goal differential. Somehow, the Coyotes were able to pull one of the biggest upsets of the season. Goaltender Karel Vejmelka played outstanding as he stopped 42 shots against a powerful offense and the league's best team. Look for Colorado to forget that game ever happened as it travels for a quick trip home for this one game. 

Calgary's last game came against Montreal and it was in firm control, leading the Canadiens 3-1 late in the second period. It wound up losing the lead and only tied the game with fewer than 30 seconds to go in regulation. The Flames ultimately fell in overtime after Ben Chiarot scored his second goal of the game to give the Canadiens the win. Both of these superstar teams will look to bounce back from games they should have won. 

