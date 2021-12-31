The 2021-22 NHL season continues on Thursday and the Flames will travel to Seattle to take on the Kraken.

With the 2021-22 NHL season continuing forward on Thursday, fans will have a chance to watch quite a few good matchups. Even though COVID-19 has forced some games to be postponed, the league continues pushing forward. On Thursday night, fans will get to watch the Flames travel to Seattle to face off against the Kraken.

How to Watch Calgary Flames at Seattle Kraken Today:

Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Ahead of tonight's game, the Flames have started the season off with an impressive 15-7-6 record. They still have some work to do, but Calgary looks the part of a potential contender. Last time out, the Flames ended up losing to the Bruins by a final score of 4-2.

On the other side of the rink, the Kraken hold a 10-17-4 record. They are badly in need of stringing a few wins together to turn their season around. Seattle is fresh off of a 3-2 loss against the Flyers in their last game.

This should be an entertaining game to watch. While the Flames are considered the favorites to win, the Kraken are in desperation mode. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win tonight.

