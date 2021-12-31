Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Calgary Flames at Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 2021-22 NHL season continues on Thursday and the Flames will travel to Seattle to take on the Kraken.
    Author:

    With the 2021-22 NHL season continuing forward on Thursday, fans will have a chance to watch quite a few good matchups. Even though COVID-19 has forced some games to be postponed, the league continues pushing forward. On Thursday night, fans will get to watch the Flames travel to Seattle to face off against the Kraken.

    How to Watch Calgary Flames at Seattle Kraken Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

    Live stream the Calgary Flames at Seattle Kraken game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of tonight's game, the Flames have started the season off with an impressive 15-7-6 record. They still have some work to do, but Calgary looks the part of a potential contender. Last time out, the Flames ended up losing to the Bruins by a final score of 4-2.

    On the other side of the rink, the Kraken hold a 10-17-4 record. They are badly in need of stringing a few wins together to turn their season around. Seattle is fresh off of a 3-2 loss against the Flyers in their last game.

    This should be an entertaining game to watch. While the Flames are considered the favorites to win, the Kraken are in desperation mode. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win tonight.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Calgary Flames at Seattle Kraken

    TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 11, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) controls the puck in front of Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Calgary Flames at Seattle Kraken

    just now
    Dec 29, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    just now
    Dec 11, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) controls the puck in front of Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    just now
    Dec 25, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 23, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    30 minutes ago
    stephen curry
    NBA

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets

    30 minutes ago
    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Warith Alatishe (10) drives against Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Utah at Oregon State

    1 hour ago
    louisiana tech
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Marshall at Louisiana Tech

    1 hour ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Chicago State Cougars guard Coreyoun Rushin (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones beat the Cougars 79 to 48. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Chicago State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy