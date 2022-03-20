The No. 2 team in the west, the Flames, takes on the Canucks, a team looking to get into a playoff spot.

The gap between the top three in the Western Conference is widening and the Flames are a part of that group. They find themselves No. 2 in the West with a 37-16-7 record totaling 81 points.

That puts them 10 points behind the Avalanche and five points ahead of the Blues. Calgary ranks No. 6 in the NHL in goals scored this season with 208 goals. It also ranks No. 2 in the league in preventing goals only letting up 146 goals this season.

How to Watch Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks in Canada Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBC

The Canucks find themselves on the wrong side of the playoff rankings in the Western Conference. They currently rank No. 10 which is two spots away from the last playoff spot in the conference.

They have a 30-24-7 record totaling 67 points. They are tied with the No. 9 ranked Stars and one point from the Golden Knights who are the last ranked team to make the playoffs at No. 8 down the stretch.

This is the second of four meetings between these two teams this season. The season series is tied 1-1 after a 1-0 victory by Calgary and a 7-1 victory by Vancouver, both at home.

