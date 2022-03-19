Calgary Flames vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Mar 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Murray (28) controls the puck ahead of Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Friday's NHL play will see the Calgary Flames (37-16-7) take the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (20-33-8), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames are second in the Western Conference and the Sabres are 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: MSG

Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Betting Information for Calgary vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Flames -1.5 6.5

Calgary and Buffalo Stats

The Flames put up 3.5 goals per game (208 in 60 games), and the Sabres give up 3.6 (217 in 61).

The Sabres are 25th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Flames are second in goals conceded (2.4).

Calgary is second in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +62.

Buffalo is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -56 (-0.9 per game).

The Flames have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 23.3% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.5% of penalties).

The Sabres have scored 32 power-play goals (successful on 19.3% of opportunities), and the Flames have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.4% of penalties).

Calgary Impact Players

One of Calgary's top offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has 79 points (27 goals, 52 assists) and plays an average of 18:20 per game.

Matthew Tkachuk has accumulated 71 points (1.2 per game), scoring 28 goals and adding 43 assists.

Elias Lindholm's season total of 63 points has come from 30 goals and 33 assists.

Jacob Markstrom has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .927 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body)

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson's 24 goals and 20 assists in 57 games for Buffalo add up to 44 total points on the season.

Jeff Skinner is a leading scorer for Buffalo with 41 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 18 assists in 59 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has 37 points so far, including eight goals and 29 assists.

Dustin Tokarski has given up 61 goals (3.3 goals against average) and collected 561 saves with a .902 save percentage (40th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Casey Fitzgerald: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

