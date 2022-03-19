Calgary Flames vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Murray (28) controls the puck ahead of Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Murray (28) controls the puck ahead of Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Friday's NHL play will see the Calgary Flames (37-16-7) take the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (20-33-8), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames are second in the Western Conference and the Sabres are 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Buffalo

Betting Information for Calgary vs. Buffalo

Flames vs Sabres Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Flames

-1.5

6.5

Calgary and Buffalo Stats

  • The Flames put up 3.5 goals per game (208 in 60 games), and the Sabres give up 3.6 (217 in 61).
  • The Sabres are 25th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Flames are second in goals conceded (2.4).
  • Calgary is second in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +62.
  • Buffalo is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -56 (-0.9 per game).
  • The Flames have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 23.3% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.5% of penalties).
  • The Sabres have scored 32 power-play goals (successful on 19.3% of opportunities), and the Flames have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.4% of penalties).

Calgary Impact Players

  • One of Calgary's top offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has 79 points (27 goals, 52 assists) and plays an average of 18:20 per game.
  • Matthew Tkachuk has accumulated 71 points (1.2 per game), scoring 28 goals and adding 43 assists.
  • Elias Lindholm's season total of 63 points has come from 30 goals and 33 assists.
  • Jacob Markstrom has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .927 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body)

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson's 24 goals and 20 assists in 57 games for Buffalo add up to 44 total points on the season.
  • Jeff Skinner is a leading scorer for Buffalo with 41 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 18 assists in 59 games.
  • Rasmus Dahlin has 37 points so far, including eight goals and 29 assists.
  • Dustin Tokarski has given up 61 goals (3.3 goals against average) and collected 561 saves with a .902 save percentage (40th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Casey Fitzgerald: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Buffalo Sabres at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Puebla FC vs. Club Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Davidson vs. Michigan State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Michigan State vs. Davidson: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) and defenseman Brent Burns (88) celebrate after a goal by right wing Timo Meier (28) against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Avalanche at Sharks

By Nick Crain31 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Calgary Flames right wing Brett Ritchie (24) skates for the puck against Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) controls the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Chicago Cubs
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Cubs vs Giants

By Adam Childs56 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) celebrates with team mates after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2022 Heritage Classic ice hockey game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Murray (28) controls the puck ahead of Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy