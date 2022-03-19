Calgary Flames vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Friday's NHL play will see the Calgary Flames (37-16-7) take the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (20-33-8), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames are second in the Western Conference and the Sabres are 14th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Calgary vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
Betting Information for Calgary vs. Buffalo
Calgary and Buffalo Stats
- The Flames put up 3.5 goals per game (208 in 60 games), and the Sabres give up 3.6 (217 in 61).
- The Sabres are 25th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Flames are second in goals conceded (2.4).
- Calgary is second in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +62.
- Buffalo is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -56 (-0.9 per game).
- The Flames have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 23.3% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.5% of penalties).
- The Sabres have scored 32 power-play goals (successful on 19.3% of opportunities), and the Flames have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.4% of penalties).
Calgary Impact Players
- One of Calgary's top offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has 79 points (27 goals, 52 assists) and plays an average of 18:20 per game.
- Matthew Tkachuk has accumulated 71 points (1.2 per game), scoring 28 goals and adding 43 assists.
- Elias Lindholm's season total of 63 points has come from 30 goals and 33 assists.
- Jacob Markstrom has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .927 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).
Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body)
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson's 24 goals and 20 assists in 57 games for Buffalo add up to 44 total points on the season.
- Jeff Skinner is a leading scorer for Buffalo with 41 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 18 assists in 59 games.
- Rasmus Dahlin has 37 points so far, including eight goals and 29 assists.
- Dustin Tokarski has given up 61 goals (3.3 goals against average) and collected 561 saves with a .902 save percentage (40th in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Casey Fitzgerald: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)
