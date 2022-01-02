Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 30, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) and Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) celebrate with the bench after the Flames scored a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Sunday includes the Calgary Flames (16-7-6) visiting the Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-4) at United Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Flames rank sixth while the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Calgary

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Calgary vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Flames -1.5 5.5

Calgary and Chicago Stats

The Flames are scoring 3.1 goals per game (12th in league), and the Blackhawks are conceding 3.2 (22nd).

On average, the Blackhawks post 2.3 goals in a game (29th in league), and the Flames concede 2.3 (second).

Calgary is +25 overall in terms of goals this season, second in the league.

Chicago is -28 overall in terms of goals this season, 30th in the league.

The Blackhawks have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.7% of penalties), and the Flames have scored 20 power-play goals (successful on 23.3% of opportunities).

The Blackhawks have scored 18 power-play goals (on 18.8% of opportunities, 17th in NHL), and short-handed the Flames have conceded 13 (killing off 84.9% of penalties, fourth in league).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane's 25 points are pivotal for Chicago. He has put up seven goals and 18 assists in 27 games.

Seth Jones has racked up 23 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has three goals and 20 assists.

Alex DeBrincat has 23 points so far, including 17 goals and six assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has 575 saves (28.8 per game) while giving up 55 goals (2.8 per game) with a .913 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Kevin Lankinen has an .884 save percentage, making 282 total saves (25.6 per game) and allowing 37 goals (3.4 per game).

Blackhawks Injuries: Kevin Lankinen: Out (COVID-19), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed)

Calgary Impact Players

One of Calgary's top contributing offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) and plays an average of 18:42 per game.

Elias Lindholm is another of Calgary's offensive options, contributing 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) to the team.

Matthew Tkachuk has 26 total points for Calgary, with 13 goals and 13 assists.

Jacob Markstrom has allowed 45 goals (2.0 per game) and recorded 585 saves (26.6 per game).

Calgary also uses Daniel Vladar in goal. He has conceded 15 goals (2.1 per game) and racked up 192 saves (27.4 per game), with a .928 save percentage.

Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body), Brett Ritchie: Out (Lower-body)

