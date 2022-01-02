Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Sunday includes the Calgary Flames (16-7-6) visiting the Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-4) at United Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Flames rank sixth while the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Chicago vs. Calgary
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: United Center
- Arena: United Center
Betting Information for Calgary vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Flames
-1.5
5.5
Calgary and Chicago Stats
- The Flames are scoring 3.1 goals per game (12th in league), and the Blackhawks are conceding 3.2 (22nd).
- On average, the Blackhawks post 2.3 goals in a game (29th in league), and the Flames concede 2.3 (second).
- Calgary is +25 overall in terms of goals this season, second in the league.
- Chicago is -28 overall in terms of goals this season, 30th in the league.
- The Blackhawks have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.7% of penalties), and the Flames have scored 20 power-play goals (successful on 23.3% of opportunities).
- The Blackhawks have scored 18 power-play goals (on 18.8% of opportunities, 17th in NHL), and short-handed the Flames have conceded 13 (killing off 84.9% of penalties, fourth in league).
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane's 25 points are pivotal for Chicago. He has put up seven goals and 18 assists in 27 games.
- Seth Jones has racked up 23 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has three goals and 20 assists.
- Alex DeBrincat has 23 points so far, including 17 goals and six assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has 575 saves (28.8 per game) while giving up 55 goals (2.8 per game) with a .913 save percentage (23rd in the league).
- Kevin Lankinen has an .884 save percentage, making 282 total saves (25.6 per game) and allowing 37 goals (3.4 per game).
Blackhawks Injuries: Kevin Lankinen: Out (COVID-19), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed)
Calgary Impact Players
- One of Calgary's top contributing offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) and plays an average of 18:42 per game.
- Elias Lindholm is another of Calgary's offensive options, contributing 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) to the team.
- Matthew Tkachuk has 26 total points for Calgary, with 13 goals and 13 assists.
- Jacob Markstrom has allowed 45 goals (2.0 per game) and recorded 585 saves (26.6 per game).
- Calgary also uses Daniel Vladar in goal. He has conceded 15 goals (2.1 per game) and racked up 192 saves (27.4 per game), with a .928 save percentage.
Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body), Brett Ritchie: Out (Lower-body)
How To Watch
