Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 30, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) and Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) celebrate with the bench after the Flames scored a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 30, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) and Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) celebrate with the bench after the Flames scored a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

    NHL action on Sunday includes the Calgary Flames (16-7-6) visiting the Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-4) at United Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Flames rank sixth while the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.

    How to Watch Chicago vs. Calgary

    Betting Information for Calgary vs. Chicago

    Flames vs Blackhawks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Flames

    -1.5

    5.5

    Calgary and Chicago Stats

    • The Flames are scoring 3.1 goals per game (12th in league), and the Blackhawks are conceding 3.2 (22nd).
    • On average, the Blackhawks post 2.3 goals in a game (29th in league), and the Flames concede 2.3 (second).
    • Calgary is +25 overall in terms of goals this season, second in the league.
    • Chicago is -28 overall in terms of goals this season, 30th in the league.
    • The Blackhawks have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.7% of penalties), and the Flames have scored 20 power-play goals (successful on 23.3% of opportunities).
    • The Blackhawks have scored 18 power-play goals (on 18.8% of opportunities, 17th in NHL), and short-handed the Flames have conceded 13 (killing off 84.9% of penalties, fourth in league).

    Chicago Impact Players

    • Patrick Kane's 25 points are pivotal for Chicago. He has put up seven goals and 18 assists in 27 games.
    • Seth Jones has racked up 23 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has three goals and 20 assists.
    • Alex DeBrincat has 23 points so far, including 17 goals and six assists.
    • Marc-Andre Fleury has 575 saves (28.8 per game) while giving up 55 goals (2.8 per game) with a .913 save percentage (23rd in the league).
    • Kevin Lankinen has an .884 save percentage, making 282 total saves (25.6 per game) and allowing 37 goals (3.4 per game).

    Blackhawks Injuries: Kevin Lankinen: Out (COVID-19), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed)

    Calgary Impact Players

    • One of Calgary's top contributing offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) and plays an average of 18:42 per game.
    • Elias Lindholm is another of Calgary's offensive options, contributing 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) to the team.
    • Matthew Tkachuk has 26 total points for Calgary, with 13 goals and 13 assists.
    • Jacob Markstrom has allowed 45 goals (2.0 per game) and recorded 585 saves (26.6 per game).
    • Calgary also uses Daniel Vladar in goal. He has conceded 15 goals (2.1 per game) and racked up 192 saves (27.4 per game), with a .928 save percentage.

    Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body), Brett Ritchie: Out (Lower-body)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 30, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) and Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) celebrate with the bench after the Flames scored a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    16 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) skates up the ice to Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) in the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    16 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63), center Jack Hughes (86) and center Dawson Mercer (18) celebrate Hughes game winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during overtime at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    16 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) makes a save and tries to gain control against Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) during the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    16 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    17 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    17 minutes ago
    Dec 30, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) and Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) fight for control of the puck during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Philadelphia Flyers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    17 minutes ago
    Dec 16, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9), defenseman Quinn Hughes (43), defenseman Tyler Myers (57) and left wing Tanner Pearson (70) celebrate after a goal during the third period against the San Jose Sharksat SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin (26) battles for possession with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    25 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy