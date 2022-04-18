Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Monday includes a meeting in Chicago, Illinois between the Calgary Flames (46-20-9) and Chicago Blackhawks (25-39-11) at United Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Flames sit in third place and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Calgary

Calgary and Chicago Stats

  • The Flames are sixth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Blackhawks are 26th in goals allowed (3.6).
  • On average, the Blackhawks post 2.6 goals in a game (27th in league), and the Flames concede 2.5 (third).
  • Calgary is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +79 (+1.1 per game).
  • Chicago is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -69.
  • The Flames have scored 50 power-play goals (ninth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 51 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Blackhawks have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 20.4% of opportunities), and the Flames have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.9% of penalties).

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane drives the offense for Chicago with 87 points (1.2 per game), with 25 goals and 62 assists in 71 games (playing 21:46 per game).
  • Alex DeBrincat has totaled 72 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 39 goals and 33 assists.
  • Seth Jones' five goals and 44 assists add up to 49 points this season.
  • Kevin Lankinen has an .887 save percentage (52nd in the league). He has 719 saves, and has given up 92 goals (3.7 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Calgary Impact Players

  • One of Calgary's most productive offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has 105 points (36 goals, 69 assists) and plays an average of 18:21 per game.
  • Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's top contributors through 75 games, with 39 goals and 57 assists.
  • Elias Lindholm has scored 39 goals and added 39 assists through 75 games for Calgary.
  • Jacob Markstrom has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .923 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed)

Flames Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/12/2022

Kraken

W 5-3

Home

-429

4/14/2022

Golden Knights

L 6-1

Home

-158

4/16/2022

Coyotes

W 9-1

Home

-574

4/18/2022

Blackhawks

-

Away

-306

4/19/2022

Predators

-

Away

-

4/21/2022

Stars

-

Home

-

4/23/2022

Canucks

-

Home

-

Blackhawks Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/12/2022

Kings

L 5-2

Home

+126

4/14/2022

Sharks

W 5-4

Home

+103

4/16/2022

Predators

L 4-3

Away

+240

4/18/2022

Flames

-

Home

+244

4/20/2022

Coyotes

-

Away

-

4/21/2022

Kings

-

Away

-

4/23/2022

Sharks

-

Away

-

How To Watch

April
18
2022

Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
