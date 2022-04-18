Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Monday includes a meeting in Chicago, Illinois between the Calgary Flames (46-20-9) and Chicago Blackhawks (25-39-11) at United Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Flames sit in third place and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Calgary

Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022

Monday, April 18, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

Calgary and Chicago Stats

The Flames are sixth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Blackhawks are 26th in goals allowed (3.6).

On average, the Blackhawks post 2.6 goals in a game (27th in league), and the Flames concede 2.5 (third).

Calgary is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +79 (+1.1 per game).

Chicago is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -69.

The Flames have scored 50 power-play goals (ninth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 51 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Blackhawks have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 20.4% of opportunities), and the Flames have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.9% of penalties).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane drives the offense for Chicago with 87 points (1.2 per game), with 25 goals and 62 assists in 71 games (playing 21:46 per game).

Alex DeBrincat has totaled 72 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 39 goals and 33 assists.

Seth Jones' five goals and 44 assists add up to 49 points this season.

Kevin Lankinen has an .887 save percentage (52nd in the league). He has 719 saves, and has given up 92 goals (3.7 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Calgary Impact Players

One of Calgary's most productive offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has 105 points (36 goals, 69 assists) and plays an average of 18:21 per game.

Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's top contributors through 75 games, with 39 goals and 57 assists.

Elias Lindholm has scored 39 goals and added 39 assists through 75 games for Calgary.

Jacob Markstrom has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .923 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed)

Flames Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/12/2022 Kraken W 5-3 Home -429 4/14/2022 Golden Knights L 6-1 Home -158 4/16/2022 Coyotes W 9-1 Home -574 4/18/2022 Blackhawks - Away -306 4/19/2022 Predators - Away - 4/21/2022 Stars - Home - 4/23/2022 Canucks - Home -

Blackhawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/12/2022 Kings L 5-2 Home +126 4/14/2022 Sharks W 5-4 Home +103 4/16/2022 Predators L 4-3 Away +240 4/18/2022 Flames - Home +244 4/20/2022 Coyotes - Away - 4/21/2022 Kings - Away - 4/23/2022 Sharks - Away -

