Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Monday includes a meeting in Chicago, Illinois between the Calgary Flames (46-20-9) and Chicago Blackhawks (25-39-11) at United Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Flames sit in third place and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Chicago vs. Calgary
- Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: United Center
Calgary and Chicago Stats
- The Flames are sixth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Blackhawks are 26th in goals allowed (3.6).
- On average, the Blackhawks post 2.6 goals in a game (27th in league), and the Flames concede 2.5 (third).
- Calgary is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +79 (+1.1 per game).
- Chicago is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -69.
- The Flames have scored 50 power-play goals (ninth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 51 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Blackhawks have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 20.4% of opportunities), and the Flames have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.9% of penalties).
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane drives the offense for Chicago with 87 points (1.2 per game), with 25 goals and 62 assists in 71 games (playing 21:46 per game).
- Alex DeBrincat has totaled 72 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 39 goals and 33 assists.
- Seth Jones' five goals and 44 assists add up to 49 points this season.
- Kevin Lankinen has an .887 save percentage (52nd in the league). He has 719 saves, and has given up 92 goals (3.7 goals against average).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
Calgary Impact Players
- One of Calgary's most productive offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has 105 points (36 goals, 69 assists) and plays an average of 18:21 per game.
- Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's top contributors through 75 games, with 39 goals and 57 assists.
- Elias Lindholm has scored 39 goals and added 39 assists through 75 games for Calgary.
- Jacob Markstrom has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .923 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).
Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed)
Flames Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/12/2022
Kraken
W 5-3
Home
-429
4/14/2022
Golden Knights
L 6-1
Home
-158
4/16/2022
Coyotes
W 9-1
Home
-574
4/18/2022
Blackhawks
-
Away
-306
4/19/2022
Predators
-
Away
-
4/21/2022
Stars
-
Home
-
4/23/2022
Canucks
-
Home
-
Blackhawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/12/2022
Kings
L 5-2
Home
+126
4/14/2022
Sharks
W 5-4
Home
+103
4/16/2022
Predators
L 4-3
Away
+240
4/18/2022
Flames
-
Home
+244
4/20/2022
Coyotes
-
Away
-
4/21/2022
Kings
-
Away
-
4/23/2022
Sharks
-
Away
-
