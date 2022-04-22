Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Calgary Flames (47-20-10) and the Dallas Stars (43-29-5) take the ice in Calgary, Alberta on April 21, 2022 at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Flames are second in the Western Conference (104 points), while the Stars are eighth in the Western Conference (91 points).
How to Watch Calgary vs. Dallas
- Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Dallas
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
2/1/2022
Stars
Flames
4-3 CGY
11/4/2021
Flames
Stars
4-3 (F/OT) DAL
Calgary and Dallas Stats
- The Flames score 3.6 goals per game (sixth in NHL), and the Stars are conceding 3.0 (16th).
- The Stars score 2.8 goals per game (219 in 77 games), and the Flames concede 2.5 (191 in 77).
- Calgary is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +82 (+1.1 per game).
- Dallas is -11 overall in terms of goals this season, 19th in the league.
- The Stars have conceded 43 power-play goals (17th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flames have scored 51 power-play goals (ninth in power-play percentage).
- The Stars have scored 50 power-play goals (11th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Flames have conceded 37 while short-handed (fifth in penalty-kill percentage).
Calgary Impact Players
- Johnny Gaudreau has been a top contributor on Calgary this season, with 108 points in 77 games.
- Matthew Tkachuk has racked up 99 points (1.3 per game), scoring 39 goals and adding 60 assists.
- Elias Lindholm has scored 39 goals and added 39 assists through 77 games for Calgary.
- In 61 games, Jacob Markstrom has conceded 132 goals (2.22 goals against average) and has racked up 1574 saves.
Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed)
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski has collected 27 goals and 48 assists in 77 games for Dallas, good for 75 points.
- Jason Robertson has scored 72 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 37 goals and 35 assists.
- Dallas' Roope Hintz is among the leaders on the team with 68 total points (35 goals and 33 assists).
- Jake Oettinger has allowed 105 goals (2.6 goals against average) and amassed 1102 saves with a .913 save percentage (15th in the league).
Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
21
2022
Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)