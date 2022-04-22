Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) makes a save on a shot attempt by Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames (47-20-10) and the Dallas Stars (43-29-5) take the ice in Calgary, Alberta on April 21, 2022 at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Flames are second in the Western Conference (104 points), while the Stars are eighth in the Western Conference (91 points).

How to Watch Calgary vs. Dallas

Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Dallas

DateHomeAwayResult

2/1/2022

Stars

Flames

4-3 CGY

11/4/2021

Flames

Stars

4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Calgary and Dallas Stats

  • The Flames score 3.6 goals per game (sixth in NHL), and the Stars are conceding 3.0 (16th).
  • The Stars score 2.8 goals per game (219 in 77 games), and the Flames concede 2.5 (191 in 77).
  • Calgary is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +82 (+1.1 per game).
  • Dallas is -11 overall in terms of goals this season, 19th in the league.
  • The Stars have conceded 43 power-play goals (17th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flames have scored 51 power-play goals (ninth in power-play percentage).
  • The Stars have scored 50 power-play goals (11th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Flames have conceded 37 while short-handed (fifth in penalty-kill percentage).

Calgary Impact Players

  • Johnny Gaudreau has been a top contributor on Calgary this season, with 108 points in 77 games.
  • Matthew Tkachuk has racked up 99 points (1.3 per game), scoring 39 goals and adding 60 assists.
  • Elias Lindholm has scored 39 goals and added 39 assists through 77 games for Calgary.
  • In 61 games, Jacob Markstrom has conceded 132 goals (2.22 goals against average) and has racked up 1574 saves.

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed)

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski has collected 27 goals and 48 assists in 77 games for Dallas, good for 75 points.
  • Jason Robertson has scored 72 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 37 goals and 35 assists.
  • Dallas' Roope Hintz is among the leaders on the team with 68 total points (35 goals and 33 assists).
  • Jake Oettinger has allowed 105 goals (2.6 goals against average) and amassed 1102 saves with a .913 save percentage (15th in the league).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

How To Watch

April
21
2022

Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
