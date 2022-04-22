Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

Apr 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) makes a save on a shot attempt by Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames (47-20-10) and the Dallas Stars (43-29-5) take the ice in Calgary, Alberta on April 21, 2022 at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Flames are second in the Western Conference (104 points), while the Stars are eighth in the Western Conference (91 points).

How to Watch Calgary vs. Dallas

Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022

9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Dallas

Date Home Away Result 2/1/2022 Stars Flames 4-3 CGY 11/4/2021 Flames Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Calgary and Dallas Stats

The Flames score 3.6 goals per game (sixth in NHL), and the Stars are conceding 3.0 (16th).

The Stars score 2.8 goals per game (219 in 77 games), and the Flames concede 2.5 (191 in 77).

Calgary is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +82 (+1.1 per game).

Dallas is -11 overall in terms of goals this season, 19th in the league.

The Stars have conceded 43 power-play goals (17th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flames have scored 51 power-play goals (ninth in power-play percentage).

The Stars have scored 50 power-play goals (11th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Flames have conceded 37 while short-handed (fifth in penalty-kill percentage).

Calgary Impact Players

Johnny Gaudreau has been a top contributor on Calgary this season, with 108 points in 77 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has racked up 99 points (1.3 per game), scoring 39 goals and adding 60 assists.

Elias Lindholm has scored 39 goals and added 39 assists through 77 games for Calgary.

In 61 games, Jacob Markstrom has conceded 132 goals (2.22 goals against average) and has racked up 1574 saves.

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed)

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski has collected 27 goals and 48 assists in 77 games for Dallas, good for 75 points.

Jason Robertson has scored 72 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 37 goals and 35 assists.

Dallas' Roope Hintz is among the leaders on the team with 68 total points (35 goals and 33 assists).

Jake Oettinger has allowed 105 goals (2.6 goals against average) and amassed 1102 saves with a .913 save percentage (15th in the league).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

Regional restrictions apply.