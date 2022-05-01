Skip to main content

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and center Roope Hintz (24) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skate off the ice after Robertson scores the game winning goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames (50-21-11) and the Dallas Stars (46-30-6) take the ice in Calgary, Alberta on May 3, 2022 at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Flames rank third in the Western Conference with 111 points and the Stars are seventh in the Western Conference with 98 points.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Dallas

Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Dallas

DateHomeAwayResult

4/21/2022

Flames

Stars

4-2 CGY

2/1/2022

Stars

Flames

4-3 CGY

11/4/2021

Flames

Stars

4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Calgary and Dallas Stats

  • The Flames are sixth in the NHL in scoring (3.6 goals per game), and the Stars are 14th defensively (3.0 against).
  • The Stars are 21st in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Flames are third in goals allowed (2.5).
  • Calgary is +85 overall in terms of goals this season, second in the league.
  • Dallas is 20th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -11.
  • The Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (10th in league in power-play percentage), and the Stars have conceded 46 goals on power-plays (19th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Stars have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 22.5% of opportunities), and the Flames have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties).

Calgary Impact Players

  • One of Calgary's top contributing offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) and plays an average of 18:34 per game.
  • Matthew Tkachuk has accumulated 104 points (1.3 per game), scoring 42 goals and adding 62 assists.
  • Elias Lindholm has 42 goals and 40 assists for Calgary.
  • Jacob Markstrom has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .922 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Trevor Lewis: Day To Day (Personal)

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski's 27 goals and 53 assists in 82 games for Dallas add up to 80 total points on the season.
  • Jason Robertson is a top offensive contributor for Dallas with 79 total points this season. He has scored 41 goals and added 38 assists in 74 games.
  • Roope Hintz's 37 goals and 35 assists add up to 72 points this season.
  • Jake Oettinger has 1217 saves while allowing 114 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .914 save percentage (15th in the league).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
3
2022

Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
