Apr 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and center Roope Hintz (24) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skate off the ice after Robertson scores the game winning goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames (50-21-11) and the Dallas Stars (46-30-6) take the ice in Calgary, Alberta on May 3, 2022 at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Flames rank third in the Western Conference with 111 points and the Stars are seventh in the Western Conference with 98 points.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Dallas

Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Scotiabank Saddledome Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Dallas

Date Home Away Result 4/21/2022 Flames Stars 4-2 CGY 2/1/2022 Stars Flames 4-3 CGY 11/4/2021 Flames Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Calgary and Dallas Stats

The Flames are sixth in the NHL in scoring (3.6 goals per game), and the Stars are 14th defensively (3.0 against).

The Stars are 21st in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Flames are third in goals allowed (2.5).

Calgary is +85 overall in terms of goals this season, second in the league.

Dallas is 20th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -11.

The Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (10th in league in power-play percentage), and the Stars have conceded 46 goals on power-plays (19th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Stars have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 22.5% of opportunities), and the Flames have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties).

Calgary Impact Players

One of Calgary's top contributing offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) and plays an average of 18:34 per game.

Matthew Tkachuk has accumulated 104 points (1.3 per game), scoring 42 goals and adding 62 assists.

Elias Lindholm has 42 goals and 40 assists for Calgary.

Jacob Markstrom has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .922 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Trevor Lewis: Day To Day (Personal)

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski's 27 goals and 53 assists in 82 games for Dallas add up to 80 total points on the season.

Jason Robertson is a top offensive contributor for Dallas with 79 total points this season. He has scored 41 goals and added 38 assists in 74 games.

Roope Hintz's 37 goals and 35 assists add up to 72 points this season.

Jake Oettinger has 1217 saves while allowing 114 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .914 save percentage (15th in the league).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

Regional restrictions apply.