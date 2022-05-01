How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Calgary Flames (50-21-11) and the Dallas Stars (46-30-6) take the ice in Calgary, Alberta on May 3, 2022 at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Flames rank third in the Western Conference with 111 points and the Stars are seventh in the Western Conference with 98 points.
How to Watch Calgary vs. Dallas
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Dallas
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
4/21/2022
Flames
Stars
4-2 CGY
2/1/2022
Stars
Flames
4-3 CGY
11/4/2021
Flames
Stars
4-3 (F/OT) DAL
Calgary and Dallas Stats
- The Flames are sixth in the NHL in scoring (3.6 goals per game), and the Stars are 14th defensively (3.0 against).
- The Stars are 21st in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Flames are third in goals allowed (2.5).
- Calgary is +85 overall in terms of goals this season, second in the league.
- Dallas is 20th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -11.
- The Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (10th in league in power-play percentage), and the Stars have conceded 46 goals on power-plays (19th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Stars have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 22.5% of opportunities), and the Flames have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties).
Calgary Impact Players
- One of Calgary's top contributing offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) and plays an average of 18:34 per game.
- Matthew Tkachuk has accumulated 104 points (1.3 per game), scoring 42 goals and adding 62 assists.
- Elias Lindholm has 42 goals and 40 assists for Calgary.
- Jacob Markstrom has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .922 save percentage (third-best in the league).
Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Trevor Lewis: Day To Day (Personal)
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski's 27 goals and 53 assists in 82 games for Dallas add up to 80 total points on the season.
- Jason Robertson is a top offensive contributor for Dallas with 79 total points this season. He has scored 41 goals and added 38 assists in 74 games.
- Roope Hintz's 37 goals and 35 assists add up to 72 points this season.
- Jake Oettinger has 1217 saves while allowing 114 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .914 save percentage (15th in the league).
Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)
