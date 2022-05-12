Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) and left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) and defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) celebrate the win over the Dallas Stars in game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Watch at 9:30 PM ET Wednesday on ESPN when the Dallas Stars visit the Calgary Flames in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round. The series is tied 2-2. The Flames are third and the Stars seventh in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Dallas

Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Dallas

Date Home Away Result 5/9/2022 Stars Flames 4-1 CGY 5/7/2022 Stars Flames 4-2 DAL 5/5/2022 Flames Stars 2-0 DAL 5/3/2022 Flames Stars 1-0 CGY 5/3/2022 Flames Stars 1-0 CGY

Calgary and Dallas Stats

On average, the Flames score 3.6 goals in a game (sixth in NHL), and the Stars give up 3.0 (14th).

The Stars are 21st in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Flames are third on defense (2.5 against).

Calgary is +85 overall in goal differential this season, second in the NHL.

Dallas is 20th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -11.

The Stars have conceded 46 power-play goals (19th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (10th in power-play percentage).

The Flames have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 22.5% of opportunities).

Calgary Impact Players

Johnny Gaudreau is Calgary's leading contributor with 115 points. He has 40 goals and 75 assists this season.

Matthew Tkachuk has accumulated 104 points (1.3 per game), scoring 42 goals and adding 62 assists.

Elias Lindholm has 82 total points for Calgary, with 42 goals and 40 assists.

Jacob Markstrom has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .922 save percentage (11th in the league).

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed)

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski is one of the top offensive options for Dallas with 80 points (1.0 per game), with 27 goals and 53 assists in 82 games (playing 18:28 per game).

Jason Robertson has racked up 79 points this season, with 41 goals and 38 assists.

Roope Hintz has 72 points so far, including 37 goals and 35 assists.

Jake Oettinger has a .914 save percentage (23rd in the league). He has 1217 saves, and has allowed 114 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

