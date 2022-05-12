Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

Skip to main content

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Watch at 9:30 PM ET Wednesday on ESPN when the Dallas Stars visit the Calgary Flames in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round. The series is tied 2-2. The Flames are third and the Stars seventh in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Dallas

Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Dallas

DateHomeAwayResult

5/9/2022

Stars

Flames

4-1 CGY

5/7/2022

Stars

Flames

4-2 DAL

5/5/2022

Flames

Stars

2-0 DAL

5/3/2022

Flames

Stars

1-0 CGY

5/3/2022

Flames

Stars

1-0 CGY

Calgary and Dallas Stats

  • On average, the Flames score 3.6 goals in a game (sixth in NHL), and the Stars give up 3.0 (14th).
  • The Stars are 21st in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Flames are third on defense (2.5 against).
  • Calgary is +85 overall in goal differential this season, second in the NHL.
  • Dallas is 20th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -11.
  • The Stars have conceded 46 power-play goals (19th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (10th in power-play percentage).
  • The Flames have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 22.5% of opportunities).

Calgary Impact Players

  • Johnny Gaudreau is Calgary's leading contributor with 115 points. He has 40 goals and 75 assists this season.
  • Matthew Tkachuk has accumulated 104 points (1.3 per game), scoring 42 goals and adding 62 assists.
  • Elias Lindholm has 82 total points for Calgary, with 42 goals and 40 assists.
  • Jacob Markstrom has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .922 save percentage (11th in the league).

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed)

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski is one of the top offensive options for Dallas with 80 points (1.0 per game), with 27 goals and 53 assists in 82 games (playing 18:28 per game).
  • Jason Robertson has racked up 79 points this season, with 41 goals and 38 assists.
  • Roope Hintz has 72 points so far, including 37 goals and 35 assists.
  • Jake Oettinger has a .914 save percentage (23rd in the league). He has 1217 saves, and has allowed 114 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
11
2022

Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

