Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch at 9:30 PM ET Wednesday on ESPN when the Dallas Stars visit the Calgary Flames in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round. The series is tied 2-2. The Flames are third and the Stars seventh in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Calgary vs. Dallas
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Dallas
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
5/9/2022
Stars
Flames
4-1 CGY
5/7/2022
Stars
Flames
4-2 DAL
5/5/2022
Flames
Stars
2-0 DAL
5/3/2022
Flames
Stars
1-0 CGY
5/3/2022
Flames
Stars
1-0 CGY
Calgary and Dallas Stats
- On average, the Flames score 3.6 goals in a game (sixth in NHL), and the Stars give up 3.0 (14th).
- The Stars are 21st in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Flames are third on defense (2.5 against).
- Calgary is +85 overall in goal differential this season, second in the NHL.
- Dallas is 20th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -11.
- The Stars have conceded 46 power-play goals (19th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (10th in power-play percentage).
- The Flames have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 22.5% of opportunities).
Calgary Impact Players
- Johnny Gaudreau is Calgary's leading contributor with 115 points. He has 40 goals and 75 assists this season.
- Matthew Tkachuk has accumulated 104 points (1.3 per game), scoring 42 goals and adding 62 assists.
- Elias Lindholm has 82 total points for Calgary, with 42 goals and 40 assists.
- Jacob Markstrom has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .922 save percentage (11th in the league).
Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed)
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski is one of the top offensive options for Dallas with 80 points (1.0 per game), with 27 goals and 53 assists in 82 games (playing 18:28 per game).
- Jason Robertson has racked up 79 points this season, with 41 goals and 38 assists.
- Roope Hintz has 72 points so far, including 37 goals and 35 assists.
- Jake Oettinger has a .914 save percentage (23rd in the league). He has 1217 saves, and has allowed 114 goals (2.5 goals against average).
Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
11
2022
Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)