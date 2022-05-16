Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7

Skip to main content

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 13, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) and defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) look for the puck during the third period in game six of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames host Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Dallas Stars, with the series tied 3-3. You can watch the game on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Flames rank third in the Western Conference with 111 points and the Stars are seventh in the Western Conference with 98 points.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Dallas

Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Dallas

DateHomeAwayResult

5/13/2022

Stars

Flames

4-2 DAL

5/11/2022

Flames

Stars

3-1 CGY

5/9/2022

Stars

Flames

4-1 CGY

5/7/2022

Stars

Flames

4-2 DAL

5/5/2022

Flames

Stars

2-0 DAL

Calgary and Dallas Stats

  • The Flames are sixth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Stars are 14th in goals allowed (3.0).
  • The Stars are 21st in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Flames are third in goals allowed (2.5).
  • Calgary is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +85 (+1 per game).
  • Dallas has a -11 goal differential on the season, 20th in the NHL.
  • The Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 22.8% of opportunities), and the Stars have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (killing off 79% of penalties).
  • The Stars have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 22.5% of opportunities), and the Flames have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties).

Calgary Impact Players

  • Johnny Gaudreau has been a top contributor on Calgary this season, with 115 points in 82 games.
  • Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's offensive options, contributing 104 points (42 goals, 62 assists) to the team.
  • Elias Lindholm has 42 goals and 40 assists for Calgary.
  • Jacob Markstrom has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .922 save percentage (10th-best in the league).

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed)

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski has scored 27 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 53 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Dallas offense with 80 total points (1.0 per game). He takes 2.6 shots per game, shooting 12.5%.
  • Jason Robertson is a leading scorer for Dallas with 79 total points this season. He has scored 41 goals and added 38 assists in 74 games.
  • Dallas' Roope Hintz is among the leading scorers on the team with 72 total points (37 goals and 35 assists).
  • Jake Oettinger has 1217 saves while allowing 114 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .914 save percentage (22nd in the league).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
