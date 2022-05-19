Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

May 15, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) forward Johnny Gaudreau (13) and forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrate the overtime win over the Dallas Stars in game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN when the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers. The Flames are third in the Western Conference (111 points), and the Oilers are fifth in the Western Conference (104 points).

How to Watch Calgary vs. Edmonton

Game Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Scotiabank Saddledome Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Edmonton

Date Home Away Result 3/26/2022 Flames Oilers 9-5 CGY 3/7/2022 Flames Oilers 3-1 CGY 1/22/2022 Oilers Flames 5-3 EDM 10/16/2021 Oilers Flames 5-2 EDM

Calgary and Edmonton Stats

On average, the Flames put up 3.6 goals in a game (sixth in NHL), and the Oilers give up 3.1 (18th).

The Oilers are seventh in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Flames are third in goals conceded (2.5).

Calgary is +85 overall in terms of goals this season, second in the league.

Edmonton's goal differential is +34 on the season (11th in the NHL).

The Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (10th in league in power-play percentage), and the Oilers have conceded 52 goals on power-plays (17th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (successful on 25.5% of opportunities), and the Flames have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties).

Calgary Impact Players

One of Calgary's top offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has scored 115 points in 82 games (40 goals and 75 assists).

Matthew Tkachuk has racked up 104 points (1.3 per game), scoring 42 goals and adding 62 assists.

Elias Lindholm has 42 goals and 40 assists for Calgary.

In 63 games, Jacob Markstrom has conceded 137 goals (2.22 goals against average) and has recorded 1617 saves.

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed)

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid's 123 points are important for Edmonton. He has 44 goals and 79 assists in 80 games.

Leon Draisaitl has helped lead the offense for Edmonton this season with 55 goals and 55 assists.

Zach Hyman has netted 27 goals on the season, adding 27 assists.

Mikko Koskinen has a .903 save percentage (48th in the league). He has 1261 saves, and has allowed 136 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Regional restrictions apply.