Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Edmonton Oilers are on the road for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Calgary Flames, with the Flames ahead in the series 1-0. You can tune in to the game on Friday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Flames are third in the Western Conference (111 points), and the Oilers are fifth in the Western Conference (104 points).
How to Watch Calgary vs. Edmonton
- Game Day: Friday, May 20, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Edmonton
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
5/18/2022
Flames
Oilers
9-6 CGY
3/26/2022
Flames
Oilers
9-5 CGY
3/7/2022
Flames
Oilers
3-1 CGY
1/22/2022
Oilers
Flames
5-3 EDM
Calgary and Edmonton Stats
- The Flames put up 3.6 goals per game (291 in 82 games), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (251 in 82).
- The Oilers are seventh in the NHL in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Flames are third on defense (2.5 against).
- Calgary is second in the league in goal differential, at +85 (+1.0 per game).
- Edmonton is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +34 (+0.4 per game).
- The Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties), and the Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 22.8% of opportunities).
- The Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (on 25.5% of opportunities, third in NHL), and short-handed the Flames have conceded 42 (killing off 83.2% of penalties, sixth in league).
Calgary Impact Players
- Johnny Gaudreau is one of Calgary's leading contributors (115 total points), having registered 40 goals and 75 assists.
- Matthew Tkachuk has 104 points (1.3 per game), scoring 42 goals and adding 62 assists.
- Elias Lindholm's season total of 82 points has come from 42 goals and 40 assists.
- Jacob Markstrom has a 2.2 goals against average, and 1617 saves. His .922 save percentage is eighth-best in the league.
Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Edmonton Impact Players
- Connor McDavid's 44 goals and 79 assists in 80 games for Edmonton add up to 123 total points on the season.
- Leon Draisaitl is one of the top contributors for Edmonton with 110 total points (1.4 per game), with 55 goals and 55 assists in 80 games.
- Zach Hyman has earned 27 goals on the season, adding 27 assists.
- Mikko Koskinen has a .903 save percentage (45th in the league), with 1261 total saves, conceding 136 goals (3.1 goals against average).
Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)
