Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 18, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) celebrates his goal with center Leon Draisaitl (29) during the third period against the Calgary Flames in game one of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Calgary Flames, with the Flames ahead in the series 1-0. You can tune in to the game on Friday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Flames are third in the Western Conference (111 points), and the Oilers are fifth in the Western Conference (104 points).

How to Watch Calgary vs. Edmonton

Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Edmonton

5/18/2022

Flames

Oilers

9-6 CGY

3/26/2022

Flames

Oilers

9-5 CGY

3/7/2022

Flames

Oilers

3-1 CGY

1/22/2022

Oilers

Flames

5-3 EDM

Calgary and Edmonton Stats

  • The Flames put up 3.6 goals per game (291 in 82 games), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (251 in 82).
  • The Oilers are seventh in the NHL in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Flames are third on defense (2.5 against).
  • Calgary is second in the league in goal differential, at +85 (+1.0 per game).
  • Edmonton is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +34 (+0.4 per game).
  • The Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties), and the Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 22.8% of opportunities).
  • The Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (on 25.5% of opportunities, third in NHL), and short-handed the Flames have conceded 42 (killing off 83.2% of penalties, sixth in league).

Calgary Impact Players

  • Johnny Gaudreau is one of Calgary's leading contributors (115 total points), having registered 40 goals and 75 assists.
  • Matthew Tkachuk has 104 points (1.3 per game), scoring 42 goals and adding 62 assists.
  • Elias Lindholm's season total of 82 points has come from 42 goals and 40 assists.
  • Jacob Markstrom has a 2.2 goals against average, and 1617 saves. His .922 save percentage is eighth-best in the league.

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Edmonton Impact Players

  • Connor McDavid's 44 goals and 79 assists in 80 games for Edmonton add up to 123 total points on the season.
  • Leon Draisaitl is one of the top contributors for Edmonton with 110 total points (1.4 per game), with 55 goals and 55 assists in 80 games.
  • Zach Hyman has earned 27 goals on the season, adding 27 assists.
  • Mikko Koskinen has a .903 save percentage (45th in the league), with 1261 total saves, conceding 136 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
20
2022

Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
