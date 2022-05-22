Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

Skip to main content

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 20, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) controls the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in game two of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to watch Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN when the Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames. The teams are tied 1-1 in the series. The Flames sit in third place in the Western Conference with 111 points and the Oilers rank fifth in the Western Conference with 104 points.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Calgary

Calgary and Edmonton Stats

  • The Flames are sixth in the league in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Oilers are 18th in goals conceded (3.1).
  • The Oilers are seventh in the league in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Flames are third defensively (2.5 against).
  • In terms of goal differential, Calgary is +85 on the season (second in league).
  • Edmonton has a +34 goal differential on the season, 11th in the league.
  • The Oilers have conceded 52 power-play goals (17th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (10th in power-play percentage).
  • The Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (successful on 25.5% of opportunities), and the Flames have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties).

Edmonton Impact Players

  • Connor McDavid drives the offense for Edmonton with 123 points (1.5 per game), with 44 goals and 79 assists in 80 games (playing 22:03 per game).
  • Leon Draisaitl has helped lead the offense for Edmonton this season with 55 goals and 55 assists.
  • Zach Hyman has earned 27 goals on the season, adding 27 assists.
  • Mikko Koskinen has played 45 games this season, conceding 136 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 1261 saves and a .903 save percentage (44th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Calgary Impact Players

  • Johnny Gaudreau has been vital to Calgary this season, with 115 points in 82 games.
  • Matthew Tkachuk has 104 points (1.3 per game), scoring 42 goals and adding 62 assists.
  • Elias Lindholm's season total of 82 points has come from 42 goals and 40 assists.
  • Jacob Markstrom has a 2.2 goals against average, and 1617 saves. His .922 save percentage is seventh-best in the league.

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Flames Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/15/2022

Stars

W 3-2

Home

-226

5/18/2022

Oilers

W 9-6

Home

-187

5/20/2022

Oilers

L 5-3

Home

-171

5/22/2022

Oilers

-

Away

-116

5/24/2022

Oilers

-

Away

-

Oilers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/14/2022

Kings

W 2-0

Home

-220

5/18/2022

Flames

L 9-6

Away

+155

5/20/2022

Flames

W 5-3

Away

+145

5/22/2022

Flames

-

Home

-104

5/24/2022

Flames

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
