Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

The Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, with the Oilers ahead in the series 2-1. Watch on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Oilers sit in fifth place and the Flames are third in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Calgary

Game Day: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Rogers Place

Edmonton and Calgary Stats

The Oilers are seventh in the league in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Flames are third on defense (2.5 against).

The Flames put up 3.6 goals per game (291 in 82 games), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (251 in 82).

Edmonton has a +34 goal differential on the season, 11th in the NHL.

Calgary is second in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +85.

The Flames have conceded 42 power-play goals (sixth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).

The Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 22.8% of opportunities), and the Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties).

Calgary Impact Players

Johnny Gaudreau's 115 points are important for Calgary. He has 40 goals and 75 assists in 82 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has amassed 104 points this season, with 42 goals and 62 assists.

Elias Lindholm has 82 points so far, including 42 goals and 40 assists.

Jacob Markstrom has given up 137 goals (2.2 goals against average) and amassed 1617 saves with a .922 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Edmonton Impact Players

One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has scored 123 points in 80 games (44 goals and 79 assists).

Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's offensive options, contributing 110 points (55 goals, 55 assists) to the team.

Zach Hyman has 54 total points for Edmonton, with 27 goals and 27 assists.

Mikko Koskinen has a goals against average of 3.1, and a .903 save percentage (44th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Oilers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/18/2022 Flames L 9-6 Away +155 5/20/2022 Flames W 5-3 Away +145 5/22/2022 Flames W 4-1 Home -109 5/24/2022 Flames - Home -115 5/26/2022 Flames - Away -

Flames Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/18/2022 Oilers W 9-6 Home -169 5/20/2022 Oilers L 5-3 Home -171 5/22/2022 Oilers L 4-1 Away -111 5/24/2022 Oilers - Away -104 5/26/2022 Oilers - Home -

