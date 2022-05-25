Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

Skip to main content

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 20, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Tyler Toffoli (73) celebrates his goal with forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in game two of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

May 20, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Tyler Toffoli (73) celebrates his goal with forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in game two of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, with the Oilers ahead in the series 2-1. Watch on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Oilers sit in fifth place and the Flames are third in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Calgary

Edmonton and Calgary Stats

  • The Oilers are seventh in the league in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Flames are third on defense (2.5 against).
  • The Flames put up 3.6 goals per game (291 in 82 games), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (251 in 82).
  • Edmonton has a +34 goal differential on the season, 11th in the NHL.
  • Calgary is second in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +85.
  • The Flames have conceded 42 power-play goals (sixth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).
  • The Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 22.8% of opportunities), and the Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties).

Calgary Impact Players

  • Johnny Gaudreau's 115 points are important for Calgary. He has 40 goals and 75 assists in 82 games.
  • Matthew Tkachuk has amassed 104 points this season, with 42 goals and 62 assists.
  • Elias Lindholm has 82 points so far, including 42 goals and 40 assists.
  • Jacob Markstrom has given up 137 goals (2.2 goals against average) and amassed 1617 saves with a .922 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Edmonton Impact Players

  • One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has scored 123 points in 80 games (44 goals and 79 assists).
  • Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's offensive options, contributing 110 points (55 goals, 55 assists) to the team.
  • Zach Hyman has 54 total points for Edmonton, with 27 goals and 27 assists.
  • Mikko Koskinen has a goals against average of 3.1, and a .903 save percentage (44th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Oilers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/18/2022

Flames

L 9-6

Away

+155

5/20/2022

Flames

W 5-3

Away

+145

5/22/2022

Flames

W 4-1

Home

-109

5/24/2022

Flames

-

Home

-115

5/26/2022

Flames

-

Away

-

Flames Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/18/2022

Oilers

W 9-6

Home

-169

5/20/2022

Oilers

L 5-3

Home

-171

5/22/2022

Oilers

L 4-1

Away

-111

5/24/2022

Oilers

-

Away

-104

5/26/2022

Oilers

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
24
2022

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
May 20, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Tyler Toffoli (73) celebrates his goal with forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in game two of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
May 22, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) during the first period in game three of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
May 20, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) celebrate win with center Connor McDavid (97) against the Calgary Flames in game two of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Flames vs. Oilers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) runs out a double in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Mets vs. Giants stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
May 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) reacts after a foul ball against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Athletics vs. Mariners stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy