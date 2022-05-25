Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, with the Oilers ahead in the series 2-1. Watch on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Oilers sit in fifth place and the Flames are third in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Edmonton vs. Calgary
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 24, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Rogers Place
Edmonton and Calgary Stats
- The Oilers are seventh in the league in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Flames are third on defense (2.5 against).
- The Flames put up 3.6 goals per game (291 in 82 games), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (251 in 82).
- Edmonton has a +34 goal differential on the season, 11th in the NHL.
- Calgary is second in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +85.
- The Flames have conceded 42 power-play goals (sixth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).
- The Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 22.8% of opportunities), and the Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties).
Calgary Impact Players
- Johnny Gaudreau's 115 points are important for Calgary. He has 40 goals and 75 assists in 82 games.
- Matthew Tkachuk has amassed 104 points this season, with 42 goals and 62 assists.
- Elias Lindholm has 82 points so far, including 42 goals and 40 assists.
- Jacob Markstrom has given up 137 goals (2.2 goals against average) and amassed 1617 saves with a .922 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).
Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Edmonton Impact Players
- One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has scored 123 points in 80 games (44 goals and 79 assists).
- Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's offensive options, contributing 110 points (55 goals, 55 assists) to the team.
- Zach Hyman has 54 total points for Edmonton, with 27 goals and 27 assists.
- Mikko Koskinen has a goals against average of 3.1, and a .903 save percentage (44th in the league).
Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)
Oilers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/18/2022
Flames
L 9-6
Away
+155
5/20/2022
Flames
W 5-3
Away
+145
5/22/2022
Flames
W 4-1
Home
-109
5/24/2022
Flames
-
Home
-115
5/26/2022
Flames
-
Away
-
Flames Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/18/2022
Oilers
W 9-6
Home
-169
5/20/2022
Oilers
L 5-3
Home
-171
5/22/2022
Oilers
L 4-1
Away
-111
5/24/2022
Oilers
-
Away
-104
5/26/2022
Oilers
-
Home
-
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
24
2022
Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
