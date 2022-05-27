Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Looking to watch the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round? Watch on ESPN on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET. The Oilers are up 3-1. The Flames rank third and the Oilers fifth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Calgary vs. Edmonton
- Game Day: Thursday, May 26, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Edmonton
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
5/24/2022
Oilers
Flames
5-3 EDM
5/22/2022
Oilers
Flames
4-1 EDM
5/20/2022
Flames
Oilers
5-3 EDM
5/18/2022
Flames
Oilers
9-6 CGY
Calgary and Edmonton Stats
- The Flames score 3.6 goals per game (sixth in league), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (18th).
- The Oilers are seventh in the league in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Flames are third in goals conceded (2.5).
- Calgary is second in the league in terms of goal differential, at +85.
- Edmonton's goal differential is +34 on the season (11th in the NHL).
- The Oilers have conceded 52 power-play goals (17th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (10th in power-play percentage).
- The Flames have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (sixth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).
Calgary Impact Players
- One of Calgary's top offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has scored 115 points in 82 games (40 goals and 75 assists).
- Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's offensive options, contributing 104 points (42 goals, 62 assists) to the team.
- Elias Lindholm's 82 points this season have come via 42 goals and 40 assists.
- Jacob Markstrom has a 2.2 goals against average, and 1617 saves. His .922 save percentage is eighth-best in the league.
Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed)
Edmonton Impact Players
- Connor McDavid is one of the top offensive options for Edmonton with 123 points (1.5 per game), with 44 goals and 79 assists in 80 games (playing 22:03 per game).
- Leon Draisaitl has collected 110 points this season, with 55 goals and 55 assists.
- Zach Hyman has 54 points so far, including 27 goals and 27 assists.
- Mikko Koskinen has 1261 saves while allowing 136 goals (3.1 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (44th in the league).
Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)
