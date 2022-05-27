Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 22, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN;Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) makes a save on Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau (13) during the second period in game three of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Looking to watch the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round? Watch on ESPN on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET. The Oilers are up 3-1. The Flames rank third and the Oilers fifth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Edmonton

Game Day: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Thursday, May 26, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Edmonton

Date Home Away Result 5/24/2022 Oilers Flames 5-3 EDM 5/22/2022 Oilers Flames 4-1 EDM 5/20/2022 Flames Oilers 5-3 EDM 5/18/2022 Flames Oilers 9-6 CGY 5/18/2022 Flames Oilers 9-6 CGY

Calgary and Edmonton Stats

The Flames score 3.6 goals per game (sixth in league), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (18th).

The Oilers are seventh in the league in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Flames are third in goals conceded (2.5).

Calgary is second in the league in terms of goal differential, at +85.

Edmonton's goal differential is +34 on the season (11th in the NHL).

The Oilers have conceded 52 power-play goals (17th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (10th in power-play percentage).

The Flames have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (sixth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).

Calgary Impact Players

One of Calgary's top offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has scored 115 points in 82 games (40 goals and 75 assists).

Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's offensive options, contributing 104 points (42 goals, 62 assists) to the team.

Elias Lindholm's 82 points this season have come via 42 goals and 40 assists.

Jacob Markstrom has a 2.2 goals against average, and 1617 saves. His .922 save percentage is eighth-best in the league.

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed)

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid is one of the top offensive options for Edmonton with 123 points (1.5 per game), with 44 goals and 79 assists in 80 games (playing 22:03 per game).

Leon Draisaitl has collected 110 points this season, with 55 goals and 55 assists.

Zach Hyman has 54 points so far, including 27 goals and 27 assists.

Mikko Koskinen has 1261 saves while allowing 136 goals (3.1 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (44th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

