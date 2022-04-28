Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NHL slate on Thursday features a game between the Calgary Flames (50-20-10) and the Minnesota Wild (51-22-7), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Flames rank second in the Western Conference (110 points), and the Wild are third in the Western Conference (109 points).

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Calgary

Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Thursday, April 28, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Xcel Energy Center

Calgary and Minnesota Stats

The Flames are sixth in the league in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Wild are 18th in goals conceded (3.1).

The Wild are fifth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.7), and the Flames are third in goals allowed (2.5).

In terms of goal differential, Calgary is +88 on the season (second in NHL).

Minnesota's goal differential is +52 on the season (sixth in the league).

The Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (10th in league in power-play percentage), and the Wild have conceded 62 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Flames have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.6% of penalties), and the Wild have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 20.3% of opportunities).

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov has totaled 45 goals and 60 assists in 79 games for Minnesota, good for 105 points.

Kevin Fiala has racked up 83 points this season, with 33 goals and 50 assists.

Mats Zuccarello's 24 goals and 55 assists add up to 79 points this season.

Marc-Andre Fleury has a .907 save percentage (29th in the league), with 1546 total saves, giving up 158 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Wild Injuries: Marcus Foligno: Out (COVID-19), Mats Zuccarello: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jared Spurgeon: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Out (Upper Body)

Calgary Impact Players

Johnny Gaudreau has been a top contributor on Calgary this season, with 113 points in 80 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has 41 goals and 61 assists to total 102 points (1.3 per game).

Elias Lindholm has 81 total points for Calgary, with 41 goals and 40 assists.

Jacob Markstrom has conceded 134 goals (2.2 goals against average) and racked up 1595 saves with a .922 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Trevor Lewis: Day To Day (Personal)

Flames Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/21/2022 Stars W 4-2 Home -226 4/23/2022 Canucks W 6-3 Home -208 4/26/2022 Predators W 5-4 Away -140 4/28/2022 Wild - Away -114 4/29/2022 Jets - Away -

Wild Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/22/2022 Kraken W 6-3 Home -291 4/24/2022 Predators W 5-4 Away -121 4/26/2022 Coyotes L 5-3 Home -595 4/28/2022 Flames - Home -106 4/29/2022 Avalanche - Home -

