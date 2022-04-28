Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Thursday features a game between the Calgary Flames (50-20-10) and the Minnesota Wild (51-22-7), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Flames rank second in the Western Conference (110 points), and the Wild are third in the Western Conference (109 points).
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Calgary
- Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Calgary and Minnesota Stats
- The Flames are sixth in the league in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Wild are 18th in goals conceded (3.1).
- The Wild are fifth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.7), and the Flames are third in goals allowed (2.5).
- In terms of goal differential, Calgary is +88 on the season (second in NHL).
- Minnesota's goal differential is +52 on the season (sixth in the league).
- The Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (10th in league in power-play percentage), and the Wild have conceded 62 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Flames have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.6% of penalties), and the Wild have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 20.3% of opportunities).
Minnesota Impact Players
- Kirill Kaprizov has totaled 45 goals and 60 assists in 79 games for Minnesota, good for 105 points.
- Kevin Fiala has racked up 83 points this season, with 33 goals and 50 assists.
- Mats Zuccarello's 24 goals and 55 assists add up to 79 points this season.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has a .907 save percentage (29th in the league), with 1546 total saves, giving up 158 goals (2.9 goals against average).
Wild Injuries: Marcus Foligno: Out (COVID-19), Mats Zuccarello: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jared Spurgeon: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Out (Upper Body)
Calgary Impact Players
- Johnny Gaudreau has been a top contributor on Calgary this season, with 113 points in 80 games.
- Matthew Tkachuk has 41 goals and 61 assists to total 102 points (1.3 per game).
- Elias Lindholm has 81 total points for Calgary, with 41 goals and 40 assists.
- Jacob Markstrom has conceded 134 goals (2.2 goals against average) and racked up 1595 saves with a .922 save percentage (third-best in the league).
Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Trevor Lewis: Day To Day (Personal)
Flames Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/21/2022
Stars
W 4-2
Home
-226
4/23/2022
Canucks
W 6-3
Home
-208
4/26/2022
Predators
W 5-4
Away
-140
4/28/2022
Wild
-
Away
-114
4/29/2022
Jets
-
Away
-
Wild Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/22/2022
Kraken
W 6-3
Home
-291
4/24/2022
Predators
W 5-4
Away
-121
4/26/2022
Coyotes
L 5-3
Home
-595
4/28/2022
Flames
-
Home
-106
4/29/2022
Avalanche
-
Home
-
Regional restrictions apply.