Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) skates with the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames (36-16-7) and the New Jersey Devils (22-33-5) hit the ice in Calgary, Alberta on March 16, 2022 at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Flames sit in second place in the Western Conference. The Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Scotiabank Saddledome Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Calgary vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Flames -1.5 6

Calgary and New Jersey Stats

On average, the Flames put up 3.4 goals in a game (sixth in NHL), and the Devils concede 3.5 (26th).

The Devils are scoring three goals per game (16th in league), and the Flames concede 2.4 (second).

In terms of goal differential, Calgary is +59 on the season (second in league).

New Jersey is 23rd in the league in goal differential, at -30 (-0.5 per game).

The Devils have conceded 29 power-play goals (11th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flames have scored 40 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).

The Devils have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 17.9% of opportunities), and the Flames have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.1% of penalties).

Calgary Impact Players

Johnny Gaudreau has been a big player for Calgary this season, with 78 points in 59 games.

Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's offensive options, contributing 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) to the team.

Elias Lindholm has scored 30 goals and added 32 assists through 59 games for Calgary.

Jacob Markstrom has a 2.1 goals against average, and 1206 saves. His .928 save percentage is third-best in the league.

Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body)

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt has totaled 19 goals and 37 assists in 55 games for New Jersey, good for 56 points.

Jack Hughes is one of the impact players on offense for New Jersey with 46 total points (1.2 per game), with 19 goals and 27 assists in 40 games.

Nico Hischier has posted 16 goals on the season, chipping in 22 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has an .894 save percentage (45th in the league). He has 593 saves, and has given up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jonas Siegenthaler: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.