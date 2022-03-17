Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Calgary Flames (36-16-7) and the New Jersey Devils (22-33-5) hit the ice in Calgary, Alberta on March 16, 2022 at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Flames sit in second place in the Western Conference. The Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Calgary vs. New Jersey
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Calgary vs. New Jersey
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Flames
-1.5
6
Calgary and New Jersey Stats
- On average, the Flames put up 3.4 goals in a game (sixth in NHL), and the Devils concede 3.5 (26th).
- The Devils are scoring three goals per game (16th in league), and the Flames concede 2.4 (second).
- In terms of goal differential, Calgary is +59 on the season (second in league).
- New Jersey is 23rd in the league in goal differential, at -30 (-0.5 per game).
- The Devils have conceded 29 power-play goals (11th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flames have scored 40 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).
- The Devils have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 17.9% of opportunities), and the Flames have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.1% of penalties).
Calgary Impact Players
- Johnny Gaudreau has been a big player for Calgary this season, with 78 points in 59 games.
- Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's offensive options, contributing 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) to the team.
- Elias Lindholm has scored 30 goals and added 32 assists through 59 games for Calgary.
- Jacob Markstrom has a 2.1 goals against average, and 1206 saves. His .928 save percentage is third-best in the league.
Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body)
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt has totaled 19 goals and 37 assists in 55 games for New Jersey, good for 56 points.
- Jack Hughes is one of the impact players on offense for New Jersey with 46 total points (1.2 per game), with 19 goals and 27 assists in 40 games.
- Nico Hischier has posted 16 goals on the season, chipping in 22 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has an .894 save percentage (45th in the league). He has 593 saves, and has given up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average).
Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jonas Siegenthaler: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
16
2022
New Jersey Devils at Calgary Flames
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)