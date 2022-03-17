Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) skates with the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) skates with the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames (36-16-7) and the New Jersey Devils (22-33-5) hit the ice in Calgary, Alberta on March 16, 2022 at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Flames sit in second place in the Western Conference. The Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. New Jersey

Betting Information for Calgary vs. New Jersey

Flames vs Devils Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Flames

-1.5

6

Calgary and New Jersey Stats

  • On average, the Flames put up 3.4 goals in a game (sixth in NHL), and the Devils concede 3.5 (26th).
  • The Devils are scoring three goals per game (16th in league), and the Flames concede 2.4 (second).
  • In terms of goal differential, Calgary is +59 on the season (second in league).
  • New Jersey is 23rd in the league in goal differential, at -30 (-0.5 per game).
  • The Devils have conceded 29 power-play goals (11th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flames have scored 40 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).
  • The Devils have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 17.9% of opportunities), and the Flames have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.1% of penalties).

Calgary Impact Players

  • Johnny Gaudreau has been a big player for Calgary this season, with 78 points in 59 games.
  • Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's offensive options, contributing 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) to the team.
  • Elias Lindholm has scored 30 goals and added 32 assists through 59 games for Calgary.
  • Jacob Markstrom has a 2.1 goals against average, and 1206 saves. His .928 save percentage is third-best in the league.

Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body)

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt has totaled 19 goals and 37 assists in 55 games for New Jersey, good for 56 points.
  • Jack Hughes is one of the impact players on offense for New Jersey with 46 total points (1.2 per game), with 19 goals and 27 assists in 40 games.
  • Nico Hischier has posted 16 goals on the season, chipping in 22 assists.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has an .894 save percentage (45th in the league). He has 593 saves, and has given up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jonas Siegenthaler: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

New Jersey Devils at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17904183
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Flames

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) skates with the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 15, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes (86) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_17898247
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Kings

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_17898185
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Warriors

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots a ball over Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 9, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) fouls Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) on a shot during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) on the floor after being fouled by the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles the ball around Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy