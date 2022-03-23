Calgary Flames vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

Mar 20, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) makes a save on the shot by San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames (38-16-8) and the San Jose Sharks (27-27-8) meet in Calgary, Alberta on March 22, 2022 at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Flames rank second with 84 points and the Sharks are 13th with 62 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. San Jose

Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Betting Information for Calgary vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Flames -1.5 6

Calgary and San Jose Stats

The Flames are scoring 3.4 goals per game (sixth in league), and the Sharks concede 3.1 (19th).

The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (26th in NHL), and the Flames concede 2.4 (second).

Calgary is +64 overall in terms of goals this season, third in the league.

San Jose is 23rd in the league in goal differential, at -32 (-0.5 per game).

The Flames have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 23.4% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.9% of penalties).

The Flames have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (fourth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 33 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).

Calgary Impact Players

One of Calgary's top offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has scored 80 points in 62 games (28 goals and 52 assists).

Matthew Tkachuk has 29 goals and 45 assists to total 74 points (1.2 per game).

Elias Lindholm has 31 goals and 33 assists for Calgary.

In 48 games, Jacob Markstrom has conceded 98 goals (2.07 goals against average) and has racked up 1269 saves.

Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier's 26 goals and 33 assists in 57 games for San Jose add up to 59 total points on the season.

Tomas Hertl has racked up 49 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 25 goals and 24 assists.

Logan Couture's 20 goals and 26 assists add up to 46 points this season.

Adin Hill has played 25 games this season, conceding 61 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 587 saves and a .906 save percentage (30th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed)

