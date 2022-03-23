Calgary Flames vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Calgary Flames (38-16-8) and the San Jose Sharks (27-27-8) meet in Calgary, Alberta on March 22, 2022 at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Flames rank second with 84 points and the Sharks are 13th with 62 points in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Calgary vs. San Jose
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Calgary vs. San Jose
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Flames
-1.5
6
Calgary and San Jose Stats
- The Flames are scoring 3.4 goals per game (sixth in league), and the Sharks concede 3.1 (19th).
- The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (26th in NHL), and the Flames concede 2.4 (second).
- Calgary is +64 overall in terms of goals this season, third in the league.
- San Jose is 23rd in the league in goal differential, at -32 (-0.5 per game).
- The Flames have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 23.4% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.9% of penalties).
- The Flames have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (fourth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 33 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).
Calgary Impact Players
- One of Calgary's top offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has scored 80 points in 62 games (28 goals and 52 assists).
- Matthew Tkachuk has 29 goals and 45 assists to total 74 points (1.2 per game).
- Elias Lindholm has 31 goals and 33 assists for Calgary.
- In 48 games, Jacob Markstrom has conceded 98 goals (2.07 goals against average) and has racked up 1269 saves.
Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body)
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier's 26 goals and 33 assists in 57 games for San Jose add up to 59 total points on the season.
- Tomas Hertl has racked up 49 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 25 goals and 24 assists.
- Logan Couture's 20 goals and 26 assists add up to 46 points this season.
- Adin Hill has played 25 games this season, conceding 61 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 587 saves and a .906 save percentage (30th in the league).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
22
2022
San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)