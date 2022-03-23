Calgary Flames vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) makes a save on the shot by San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames (38-16-8) and the San Jose Sharks (27-27-8) meet in Calgary, Alberta on March 22, 2022 at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Flames rank second with 84 points and the Sharks are 13th with 62 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. San Jose

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Calgary vs. San Jose

Flames vs Sharks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Flames

-1.5

6

Calgary and San Jose Stats

  • The Flames are scoring 3.4 goals per game (sixth in league), and the Sharks concede 3.1 (19th).
  • The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (26th in NHL), and the Flames concede 2.4 (second).
  • Calgary is +64 overall in terms of goals this season, third in the league.
  • San Jose is 23rd in the league in goal differential, at -32 (-0.5 per game).
  • The Flames have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 23.4% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.9% of penalties).
  • The Flames have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (fourth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 33 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).

Calgary Impact Players

  • One of Calgary's top offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has scored 80 points in 62 games (28 goals and 52 assists).
  • Matthew Tkachuk has 29 goals and 45 assists to total 74 points (1.2 per game).
  • Elias Lindholm has 31 goals and 33 assists for Calgary.
  • In 48 games, Jacob Markstrom has conceded 98 goals (2.07 goals against average) and has racked up 1269 saves.

Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body)

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier's 26 goals and 33 assists in 57 games for San Jose add up to 59 total points on the season.
  • Tomas Hertl has racked up 49 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 25 goals and 24 assists.
  • Logan Couture's 20 goals and 26 assists add up to 46 points this season.
  • Adin Hill has played 25 games this season, conceding 61 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 587 saves and a .906 save percentage (30th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

March
22
2022

San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
