Calgary Flames vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 2, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) controls the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday's NHL slate will see the Calgary Flames (41-19-9) hit the ice against the San Jose Sharks (29-31-9), starting at 10:30 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Flames are second in the Western Conference (91 points), and the Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference (67 points).

How to Watch San Jose vs. Calgary

Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Thursday, April 7, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for Calgary vs. San Jose

Favorite Moneyline Total Flames -246 6

Calgary and San Jose Stats

The Flames are scoring 3.5 goals per game (seventh in league), and the Sharks are conceding 3.2 (20th).

On average, the Sharks post 2.6 goals in a game (28th in NHL), and the Flames concede 2.5 (second).

Calgary is +67 overall in goal differential this season, second in the league.

San Jose's goal differential is -38 on the season (24th in the league).

The Flames have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 23.5% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.1% of penalties).

The Sharks have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 19.1% of opportunities), and the Flames have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.4% of penalties).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier is one of the top offensive options for San Jose with 68 points (1.1 per game), with 31 goals and 37 assists in 64 games (playing 19:08 per game).

Tomas Hertl has helped lead the attack for San Jose this season with 27 goals and 31 assists.

Logan Couture has 48 points so far, including 22 goals and 26 assists.

James Reimer has 1145 saves while giving up 106 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .915 save percentage (16th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder)

Calgary Impact Players

One of Calgary's top offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has scored 95 points in 70 games (34 goals and 61 assists).

Matthew Tkachuk has 32 goals and 53 assists to total 85 points (1.2 per game).

Elias Lindholm has scored 35 goals and added 35 assists through 70 games for Calgary.

Jacob Markstrom has allowed 119 goals (2.19 goals against average) and racked up 1449 saves.

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Calle Jarnkrok: Day To Day (Illness), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.