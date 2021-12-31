How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Thursday includes the Calgary Flames (15-7-6) visiting the Seattle Kraken (10-17-4) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Flames rank seventh in the Western Conference (36 points), while the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (24 points).
How to Watch Seattle vs. Calgary
- Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Calgary vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Flames
-1.5
5.5
Calgary and Seattle Stats
- The Flames are 13th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Kraken are 28th defensively (3.5 against).
- The Kraken score 2.8 goals per game (86 in 31 games), and the Flames give up 2.2 (62 in 28).
- Calgary is +23 overall in goal differential this season, fourth in the league.
- Seattle's goal differential is -24 on the season (27th in the league).
- The Flames have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 22.2% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties).
- The Flames have conceded 12 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.7% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 15 power-play goals (successful on 18.1% of opportunities).
Seattle Impact Players
- Jordan Eberle's 21 points are important for Seattle. He has recorded 12 goals and nine assists in 29 games.
- Jaden Schwartz has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with six goals and 14 assists.
- Yanni Gourde is a top player on offense for Seattle with seven goals and 10 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has 529 saves (22.0 per game) while allowing 71 goals (3.0 per game) with an .882 save percentage (47th in the league).
- Chris Driedger has recorded 173 total saves (21.6 per game) with an .896 save percentage, conceding 20 goals (2.5 per game).
Kraken Injuries: Riley Sheahan: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Carson Soucy: Out (COVID-19), Jamie Oleksiak: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Yanni Gourde: Out (COVID-19 protocol), Adam Larsson: Out (Health Protocols), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body), Colin Blackwell: Out (COVID-19)
Calgary Impact Players
- One of Calgary's top contributing offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) and plays an average of 18:35 per game.
- Elias Lindholm has 27 points (1.0 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 16 assists.
- Matthew Tkachuk has 12 goals and 11 assists for Calgary.
- Jacob Markstrom allows 2.0 goals per game and racks up 27.0 saves per contest.
- Daniel Vladar has a .928 save percentage, and has allowed 15 goals (2.1 per game) while recording 192 saves (27.4 per game).
Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body), Brett Ritchie: Out (Lower-body)
Regional restrictions apply.