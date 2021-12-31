Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 11, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) controls the puck in front of Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

    NHL play on Thursday includes the Calgary Flames (15-7-6) visiting the Seattle Kraken (10-17-4) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Flames rank seventh in the Western Conference (36 points), while the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (24 points).

    How to Watch Seattle vs. Calgary

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
    • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV

    Betting Information for Calgary vs. Seattle

    Flames vs Kraken Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Flames

    -1.5

    5.5

    Calgary and Seattle Stats

    • The Flames are 13th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Kraken are 28th defensively (3.5 against).
    • The Kraken score 2.8 goals per game (86 in 31 games), and the Flames give up 2.2 (62 in 28).
    • Calgary is +23 overall in goal differential this season, fourth in the league.
    • Seattle's goal differential is -24 on the season (27th in the league).
    • The Flames have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 22.2% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties).
    • The Flames have conceded 12 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.7% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 15 power-play goals (successful on 18.1% of opportunities).

    Seattle Impact Players

    • Jordan Eberle's 21 points are important for Seattle. He has recorded 12 goals and nine assists in 29 games.
    • Jaden Schwartz has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with six goals and 14 assists.
    • Yanni Gourde is a top player on offense for Seattle with seven goals and 10 assists.
    • Philipp Grubauer has 529 saves (22.0 per game) while allowing 71 goals (3.0 per game) with an .882 save percentage (47th in the league).
    • Chris Driedger has recorded 173 total saves (21.6 per game) with an .896 save percentage, conceding 20 goals (2.5 per game).

    Kraken Injuries: Riley Sheahan: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Carson Soucy: Out (COVID-19), Jamie Oleksiak: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Yanni Gourde: Out (COVID-19 protocol), Adam Larsson: Out (Health Protocols), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body), Colin Blackwell: Out (COVID-19)

    Calgary Impact Players

    • One of Calgary's top contributing offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) and plays an average of 18:35 per game.
    • Elias Lindholm has 27 points (1.0 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 16 assists.
    • Matthew Tkachuk has 12 goals and 11 assists for Calgary.
    • Jacob Markstrom allows 2.0 goals per game and racks up 27.0 saves per contest.
    • Daniel Vladar has a .928 save percentage, and has allowed 15 goals (2.1 per game) while recording 192 saves (27.4 per game).

    Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body), Brett Ritchie: Out (Lower-body)

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Calgary Flames at Seattle Kraken

    TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
