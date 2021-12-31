Dec 11, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) controls the puck in front of Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Thursday includes the Calgary Flames (15-7-6) visiting the Seattle Kraken (10-17-4) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Flames rank seventh in the Western Conference (36 points), while the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (24 points).

How to Watch Seattle vs. Calgary

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Betting Information for Calgary vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Flames -1.5 5.5

Calgary and Seattle Stats

The Flames are 13th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Kraken are 28th defensively (3.5 against).

The Kraken score 2.8 goals per game (86 in 31 games), and the Flames give up 2.2 (62 in 28).

Calgary is +23 overall in goal differential this season, fourth in the league.

Seattle's goal differential is -24 on the season (27th in the league).

The Flames have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 22.2% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties).

The Flames have conceded 12 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.7% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 15 power-play goals (successful on 18.1% of opportunities).

Seattle Impact Players

Jordan Eberle's 21 points are important for Seattle. He has recorded 12 goals and nine assists in 29 games.

Jaden Schwartz has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with six goals and 14 assists.

Yanni Gourde is a top player on offense for Seattle with seven goals and 10 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has 529 saves (22.0 per game) while allowing 71 goals (3.0 per game) with an .882 save percentage (47th in the league).

Chris Driedger has recorded 173 total saves (21.6 per game) with an .896 save percentage, conceding 20 goals (2.5 per game).

Kraken Injuries: Riley Sheahan: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Carson Soucy: Out (COVID-19), Jamie Oleksiak: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Yanni Gourde: Out (COVID-19 protocol), Adam Larsson: Out (Health Protocols), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body), Colin Blackwell: Out (COVID-19)

Calgary Impact Players

One of Calgary's top contributing offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) and plays an average of 18:35 per game.

Elias Lindholm has 27 points (1.0 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 16 assists.

Matthew Tkachuk has 12 goals and 11 assists for Calgary.

Jacob Markstrom allows 2.0 goals per game and racks up 27.0 saves per contest.

Daniel Vladar has a .928 save percentage, and has allowed 15 goals (2.1 per game) while recording 192 saves (27.4 per game).

Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body), Brett Ritchie: Out (Lower-body)

