Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames (28-13-6) take on the Seattle Kraken (16-30-4) in NHL play on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames are third (with 62 points) and the Kraken 15th (36 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Seattle

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Scotiabank Saddledome Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Calgary vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Flames -1.5 6

Calgary and Seattle Stats

The Flames score 3.4 goals per game (seventh in NHL), and the Kraken concede 3.5 (28th).

The Kraken score 2.6 goals per game (26th in league), and the Flames concede 2.4 (first).

Calgary is third in the league in terms of goal differential, at +50.

Seattle has a -46 goal differential on the season, 28th in the league.

On the power play, the Flames have scored 30 goals (on 21.7% of opportunities, 11th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 31 (killing off 75.4% of penalties, 26th in league).

The Flames have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.2% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 23 power-play goals (successful on 16.2% of opportunities).

Calgary Impact Players

Johnny Gaudreau is Calgary's top contributor with 63 points. He has 20 goals and 43 assists this season.

Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's offensive options, contributing 54 points (23 goals, 31 assists) to the team.

Elias Lindholm has scored 21 goals and added 25 assists through 47 games for Calgary.

Jacob Markstrom has conceded 78 goals (2.1 goals against average) and racked up 984 saves with a .927 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body)

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann has scored 20 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 12 assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Seattle offense with 32 total points (0.7 per game). He takes 2.6 shots per game, shooting 17.2%.

Jordan Eberle is one of the impact players on offense for Seattle with 29 total points (0.6 per game), with 14 goals and 15 assists in 48 games.

Yanni Gourde is a key contributor on offense for Seattle with 10 goals and 18 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has 826 saves while allowing 108 goals (3.2 goals against average) with an .884 save percentage (48th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.