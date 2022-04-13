How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 7, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) controls the puck around San Jose Sharks defenseman Jaycob Megna (24) during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday's NHL slate will see the Calgary Flames (44-19-9) square off against the Seattle Kraken (23-43-6), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames are second (with 97 points) and the Kraken 15th (52 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Seattle

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Scotiabank Saddledome Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Seattle

Date Home Away Result 4/9/2022 Kraken Flames 4-1 CGY 2/19/2022 Flames Kraken 2-1 CGY 12/30/2021 Kraken Flames 6-4 CGY

Calgary and Seattle Stats

The Flames are sixth in the NHL in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Kraken are 24th on defense (3.5 against).

On average, the Kraken post 2.6 goals in a game (31st in league), and the Flames give up 2.5 (second).

Calgary is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +74 (+1 per game).

Seattle is -65 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the NHL.

The Flames have scored 47 power-play goals (successful on 23% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.1% of penalties).

The Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 14.1% of opportunities), and the Flames have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.8% of penalties).

Calgary Impact Players

One of Calgary's top contributing offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has 99 points (34 goals, 65 assists) and plays an average of 18:19 per game.

Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's offensive options, contributing 89 points (34 goals, 55 assists) to the team.

Elias Lindholm's season total of 73 points has come from 38 goals and 35 assists.

In 57 games, Jacob Markstrom has conceded 122 goals (2.16 goals against average) and has recorded 1502 saves.

Flames Injuries: Erik Gudbranson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: Out (Upper Body), Calle Jarnkrok: Day To Day (Illness)

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann has scored 25 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 16 assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Seattle offense with 41 total points (0.6 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 14.7%.

Yanni Gourde has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with 17 goals and 24 assists.

Seattle's Jordan Eberle is among the top offensive players on the team with 40 total points (18 goals and 22 assists).

Philipp Grubauer has an .891 save percentage (50th in the league). He has 1213 saves, and has allowed 149 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

