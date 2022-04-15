Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 9, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates with Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) after scoring a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames (45-19-9) and the Vegas Golden Knights (40-29-5) take the ice in Calgary, Alberta on April 14, 2022 at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Flames rank second and the Golden Knights ninth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Las Vegas

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Las Vegas

DateHomeAwayResult

2/9/2022

Flames

Golden Knights

6-0 CGY

12/5/2021

Golden Knights

Flames

3-2 VEG

Calgary and Las Vegas Stats

  • The Flames score 3.5 goals per game (256 in 73 games), and the Golden Knights give up 3.0 (220 in 74).
  • The Golden Knights score 3.2 goals per game (14th in league), and the Flames are conceding 2.5 (second).
  • Calgary is +76 overall in goal differential this season, third in the league.
  • Las Vegas is 14th in the league in goal differential, at +14 (+0.2 per game).
  • The Golden Knights have conceded 44 power-play goals (21st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flames have scored 49 power-play goals (eighth in power-play percentage).
  • The Flames have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.9% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 17.5% of opportunities).

Calgary Impact Players

  • Johnny Gaudreau is one of Calgary's top contributors (101 total points), having registered 34 goals and 67 assists.
  • Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's top contributors through 73 games, with 37 goals and 55 assists.
  • Elias Lindholm's season total of 74 points has come from 38 goals and 36 assists.
  • Jacob Markstrom has conceded 125 goals (2.2 goals against average) and racked up 1514 saves with a .924 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Flames Injuries: Erik Gudbranson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: Out (Upper Body)

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Jonathan Marchessault's 28 goals and 32 assists in 68 games for Las Vegas add up to 60 total points on the season.
  • Chandler Stephenson has totaled 57 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 17 goals and 40 assists.
  • Shea Theodore has 44 points so far, including 13 goals and 31 assists.
  • Robin Lehner has given up 116 goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiled 1131 saves with a .908 save percentage (27th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body)

How To Watch

April
14
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:00
PM/EST
