Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

The Calgary Flames (45-19-9) and the Vegas Golden Knights (40-29-5) take the ice in Calgary, Alberta on April 14, 2022 at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Flames rank second and the Golden Knights ninth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Calgary vs. Las Vegas
- Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Las Vegas
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
2/9/2022
Flames
Golden Knights
6-0 CGY
12/5/2021
Golden Knights
Flames
3-2 VEG
Calgary and Las Vegas Stats
- The Flames score 3.5 goals per game (256 in 73 games), and the Golden Knights give up 3.0 (220 in 74).
- The Golden Knights score 3.2 goals per game (14th in league), and the Flames are conceding 2.5 (second).
- Calgary is +76 overall in goal differential this season, third in the league.
- Las Vegas is 14th in the league in goal differential, at +14 (+0.2 per game).
- The Golden Knights have conceded 44 power-play goals (21st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flames have scored 49 power-play goals (eighth in power-play percentage).
- The Flames have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.9% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 17.5% of opportunities).
Calgary Impact Players
- Johnny Gaudreau is one of Calgary's top contributors (101 total points), having registered 34 goals and 67 assists.
- Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's top contributors through 73 games, with 37 goals and 55 assists.
- Elias Lindholm's season total of 74 points has come from 38 goals and 36 assists.
- Jacob Markstrom has conceded 125 goals (2.2 goals against average) and racked up 1514 saves with a .924 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).
Flames Injuries: Erik Gudbranson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: Out (Upper Body)
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Jonathan Marchessault's 28 goals and 32 assists in 68 games for Las Vegas add up to 60 total points on the season.
- Chandler Stephenson has totaled 57 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 17 goals and 40 assists.
- Shea Theodore has 44 points so far, including 13 goals and 31 assists.
- Robin Lehner has given up 116 goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiled 1131 saves with a .908 save percentage (27th in the league).
Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body)
