Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Calgary Flames (45-19-9) and the Vegas Golden Knights (40-29-5) take the ice in Calgary, Alberta on April 14, 2022 at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Flames rank second and the Golden Knights ninth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Thursday, April 14, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Las Vegas

Date Home Away Result 2/9/2022 Flames Golden Knights 6-0 CGY 12/5/2021 Golden Knights Flames 3-2 VEG

Calgary and Las Vegas Stats

The Flames score 3.5 goals per game (256 in 73 games), and the Golden Knights give up 3.0 (220 in 74).

The Golden Knights score 3.2 goals per game (14th in league), and the Flames are conceding 2.5 (second).

Calgary is +76 overall in goal differential this season, third in the league.

Las Vegas is 14th in the league in goal differential, at +14 (+0.2 per game).

The Golden Knights have conceded 44 power-play goals (21st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flames have scored 49 power-play goals (eighth in power-play percentage).

The Flames have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.9% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 17.5% of opportunities).

Calgary Impact Players

Johnny Gaudreau is one of Calgary's top contributors (101 total points), having registered 34 goals and 67 assists.

Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's top contributors through 73 games, with 37 goals and 55 assists.

Elias Lindholm's season total of 74 points has come from 38 goals and 36 assists.

Jacob Markstrom has conceded 125 goals (2.2 goals against average) and racked up 1514 saves with a .924 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Flames Injuries: Erik Gudbranson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: Out (Upper Body)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault's 28 goals and 32 assists in 68 games for Las Vegas add up to 60 total points on the season.

Chandler Stephenson has totaled 57 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 17 goals and 40 assists.

Shea Theodore has 44 points so far, including 13 goals and 31 assists.

Robin Lehner has given up 116 goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiled 1131 saves with a .908 save percentage (27th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body)

