How to Watch Flames at Sabres

    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Calgary Flames at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Thursday night in NHL action, the Flames will hit the road to take on the Sabres in Buffalo.
    Author:

    The Flames and Sabres have looked solid this season, but both teams have work to do to become a serious contender. On Thursday night, these two teams will face off in an intriguing matchup in Buffalo.

    How to Watch Calgary Flames at Buffalo Sabres Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: MSG

    Live stream the Calgary Flames at Buffalo Sabres game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Flames have put together an 8-3-5 record. They have lost four out of their last five games and are in major need of a win tonight. Calgary has a lot of talent on its roster, but it needs to figure out how to put everything together.

    On the other side of the rink, the Sabres have gone 7-6-2. Buffalo is not looking like a serious Stanley Cup contender, but the team still looks like it can improve throughout the season. They Sabres will be looking for their second straight win tonight after beating the Penguins 2-1 in their last outing.

    This should be a very entertaining game to watch between two hungry fringe contenders. 

    Fans should make sure to tune in for this one.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

